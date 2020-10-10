Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
QU in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Warm Up in
18 Hours
:
18 Minutes
:
31 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
04 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
11 Oct
Race in
1 day
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
33 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
15 Oct
Next event in
4 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
DTM / Zolder / Race report

Zolder DTM: Rast back in title hunt after dominant win

shares
comments
Zolder DTM: Rast back in title hunt after dominant win
By:

Audi driver Rene Rast put himself back in DTM title contention with a commanding victory in the first race at Zolder, as points leader Nico Muller recovered from a poor qualifying to take third. 

At the start of the race, Rast made his characteristically quick getaway from pole position to hold station into Turn 1, while both Robin Frijns and Mike Rockenfeller cleared a slow-starting Timo Glock to move up to second and third respectively.

Frijns initially kept the pressure on Rast for the lead, but the two-time champion put the hammer down on lap 6, building a one-second lead over his Audi stablemate.

The gap extended to 3.5 seconds over the next seven laps and, when Frijns came into the pits on lap 17, Rast's lead had grown to nearly five seconds.

Rast followed into the pits one lap later and was greeted by a clear track, aided by Frijns dropping behind an early-stopping Glock.

Frijns managed to overtake the BMW of Glock heading into Turn 1 on lap 24, but by that time Rast had built a healthy eight-second gap out front, which proved to be too big for Frijns to bridge.

Rast eventually took the chequered flag with a winning margin of over 18s, scoring his third victory of the season - and the first since the second Lausitzring round in August.

Muller spent the first quarter of the race stuck behind the WRT Audi of Harrison Newey, who had made a rapid getaway from eighth on the grid to move up to fifth.

After failing to make a pass on track, Muller leapfrogged the Briton with an early stop on lap 10 and then overtook Glock around the outside of the final chicane on lap 32, claiming the final spot on the podium.

However, with both Rast and Frijns finishing ahead, Muller relinquished ground to both his chief rivals in the championship, his lead shrinking to just 14 points with five races still to run.

Glock held on to fourth place ahead of Newey, who had passed Marco Wittmann earlier on to record his best result of the season in fifth.

Sheldon van der Linde (BMW) was classified sixth, while Ferdinand Habsburg made it two WRT Audis in the top 10 for only the second time in 2020 by finishing seventh.

Mike Rockenfeller suffered a disastrous 26-second pitstop that dropped him firmly at the back of the pack, but the Phoenix Audi driver staged a stunning recovery to take eighth at the flag ahead of the BMW of Philipp Eng.

Rockenfeller's teammate Loic Duval picked up the final championship point in 10th after overtaking the BMW of Lucas Auer with just two laps to run.

Formula 1 convert Robert Kubica was last of the classified finishers in 14th after having to make an extra pitstop with 13 laps still to run.

Wittmann was running in sixth place when he was forced to peel into the pits with an apparent engine issue, while Audi's Jame Green also retired from the race after picking up damage in an incident with Eng.

Race results:

Cla # Driver Car Gap Points
1 33 Germany René Rast
Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 25
2 4 Netherlands Robin Frijns
Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 18.800 18
3 51 Switzerland Nico Müller
Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 25.500 15
4 16 Germany Timo Glock
BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 38.500 12
5 10 United Kingdom Harrison Newey
Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 39.000 10
6 31 South Africa Sheldon Van Der Linde
BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 43.600 8
7 62 Austria Ferdinand Habsburg
Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 44.900 6
8 99 Germany Mike Rockenfeller
Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 45.400 4
9 25 Austria Philipp Eng
BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 48.400 2
10 28 France Loic Duval
Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 1'03.700 1
11 27 South Africa Jonathan Aberdein
BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 1'05.200
12 22 Austria Lucas Auer
BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 1'06.200
13 13 Switzerland Fabio Scherer
Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 1'12.100
14 8 Poland Robert Kubica
BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020
15 11 Germany Marco Wittmann
BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020
18 53 United Kingdom Jamie Green
Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020
View full results
Zolder DTM: Rast snatches pole from Glock in damp qualifying

Previous article

Zolder DTM: Rast snatches pole from Glock in damp qualifying
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Event Zolder
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending Today

Live: Follow Eifel GP qualifying as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Eifel GP qualifying as it happens

Wolff exit may lead to "bad turn of events" at Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff exit may lead to "bad turn of events" at Mercedes

GRM drops Bathurst Wildcard appeal
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

GRM drops Bathurst Wildcard appeal

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list

Avintia refutes rumours of 2021 takeover by VR46
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Avintia refutes rumours of 2021 takeover by VR46

Unwell Stroll misses Nurburgring FP3, Hulkenberg on stand-by
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Unwell Stroll misses Nurburgring FP3, Hulkenberg on stand-by

Could Red Bull really take on Honda’s engines in 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Could Red Bull really take on Honda’s engines in 2022?

Hulkenberg replaces Stroll at Eifel GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hulkenberg replaces Stroll at Eifel GP

Latest news

Zolder DTM: Rast back in title hunt after dominant win
DTM DTM / Race report

Zolder DTM: Rast back in title hunt after dominant win

Zolder DTM: Rast snatches pole from Glock in damp qualifying
DTM DTM / Qualifying report

Zolder DTM: Rast snatches pole from Glock in damp qualifying

Treluyer set to replace Duval in second Zolder DTM race
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Treluyer set to replace Duval in second Zolder DTM race

BMW could give new M4 GT3 car early DTM debut
DTM DTM / Breaking news

BMW could give new M4 GT3 car early DTM debut

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hulkenberg replaces Stroll at Eifel GP

1h
2
Formula 1

Eifel Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

3
Formula 1

Eifel GP: Bottas leads Hamilton, Leclerc in FP3

2h
4
Supercars

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list

5
MotoGP

Leopard in talks to move up to MotoGP in 2022

Latest news

Zolder DTM: Rast back in title hunt after dominant win
DTM

Zolder DTM: Rast back in title hunt after dominant win

Zolder DTM: Rast snatches pole from Glock in damp qualifying
DTM

Zolder DTM: Rast snatches pole from Glock in damp qualifying

Treluyer set to replace Duval in second Zolder DTM race
DTM

Treluyer set to replace Duval in second Zolder DTM race

BMW could give new M4 GT3 car early DTM debut
DTM

BMW could give new M4 GT3 car early DTM debut

Glickenhaus interested in fielding cars in GT3-based DTM
DTM

Glickenhaus interested in fielding cars in GT3-based DTM

Latest videos

DTM 2020: Preview Zolder 01:23
DTM

DTM 2020: Preview Zolder

DTM: Nürburgring Sprint - Race 2 highlights 03:16
DTM

DTM: Nürburgring Sprint - Race 2 highlights

DTM: Feature - Robin Frijns 02:53
DTM

DTM: Feature - Robin Frijns

DTM: Statement on the future of DTM 00:44
DTM

DTM: Statement on the future of DTM

DTM: Nürburgring Sprint - Race 1 highlights 03:24
DTM

DTM: Nürburgring Sprint - Race 1 highlights

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.