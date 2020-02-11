ELMS issues 40-car 2020 entry list

The LMP2 field will once again comprise 18 cars, with Oreca staying as the dominant manufacturer in the category with 15 entries. Inter Europol Competition will field two Ligiers, while a single Dallara has been entered by the Carlin team.

All leading teams from 2019 will return to the grid this season, including the title-winning IDEC Sport outfit and its chief rival G-Drive Racing.

United Autosports has also been confirmed for the season, the Anglo-American team fielding two Oreca 07s after completing its switch from Ligier by end of 2019.

A new team by the name 'Richard Mille Racing' has also joined the grid, which will be run by WEC stalwart Signatech.

Katherine Legge has been confirmed by the outfit as its first driver, while Tatiana Calderon and Sophia Floersch have been linked to the other two seats, potentially forming an all-female team that could also race in the Le Mans 24 Hours.

A total of 13 entries have been confirmed for the new era of LMP3 class, with 10 new Ligier JS P320s joined by three Duqueine M30 - D08s.

Both United and Inter Europol will field two Ligiers each in the category, while another JS P320 has been entered by IDEC Sport.

Last year’s championship-winning team EuroInternational will also return to defend its title and has named Asian Le Mans Series champion Harrison Newey as its first drivers.

Nine cars will form the GTE grid, with Porsche and Ferrari again the only two manufacturers to be represented in the class.

Ferrari will form bulk of the entries, while two Porsches have been entered by Proton Competition, including one under the Dempsey-Proton banner.

Related video