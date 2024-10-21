All Series

European Le Mans 4 hours of Portimao

2025 Le Mans 24 Hours invitations awarded to ELMS winners

European Le Mans Series titles in LMP2, LMP2 Pro-Am, LMP3 and LMGT3 are clinched in Portimao finale to secure 2025 Le Mans 24 Hours auto-invites along with LMP2 runner-up

Davey Euwema
Upd:
#14 AO by TF Oreca 07 - Gibson: Jonny Edgar, Louis Deletraz, Robert Kubica

AO by TF was one of several teams to secure an automatic invitation for the 2025 Le Mans 24 Hours after it won the overall title in this year's European Le Mans Series.

The Tom Ferrier-led squad secured the entry for the next edition of Le Mans after Jonny Edgar, Robert Kubica and Louis Deletraz finished second in 4 Hours of Portimao, the European Le Mans Series season finale, behind the race-winning Cool Racing entry of Lorenzo Fluxa, Ritomo Miyata and Malthe Jakobsen.

In a grandstand conclusion to a tightly-contested season, two of the championship battles were decided on the very last lap of the race.

A drive-through penalty for United Autosports for contact with Panis Racing gifted Cool the lead. Miyata and then Jakobsen did not relinquish it, winning the race by 2.4 seconds.

It made the Cool Racing trio the first repeat overall winners in the six-round championship, having also claimed the Barcelona season opener back in April.

Second place for AO by TF was enough for Spa winners Edgar, Kubica and Deletraz to be crowned champions as nearest rivals Inter Europol Competition finished fourth.

The title is Edgar’s first in endurance racing since making the switch from single-seaters, it’s a second for Kubica (who won the 2021 title with Deletraz) and a third for Deletraz in four years. Also, it marked a second consecutive success for Kubica and Deletraz together after they claimed the final LMP2 title in the World Endurance Championship last year with WRT.

Inter Europol, meanwhile, was left disillusioned by the outcome of the finale, pointing to a improper 10-second pitstop penalty as key to its defeat. It was initially handed to Sebastian Alvarez, Tom Dillmann and Vlad Lomko for an alleged Virtual Safety Car infringement. That was eventually rescinded, but only after it had already been served. This, crucially, put the Polish-flagged squad behind AO by TF – a setback they would not overcome.

"They rescinded the penalty two minutes after we had already taken it," said Dillmann. "I find it shameful at this level when you are going for the championship."

#43 Inter Europol Competition ORECA crew was left disgruntled with fourth

#43 Inter Europol Competition ORECA crew was left disgruntled with fourth

Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

However, the Polish-entered squad would still secure an automatic invitation to the Le Mans 24 Hours in 2025 in P2, along with AO by TF, and the champions of LMP2 Pro-Am and LMP3.

These were also decided at Portimao, each in decidedly dramatic fashion.

AF Corse successfully retained its crown in LMP2 Pro-Am after a bold strategic attempt at an upset from Algarve Pro Racing was only foiled on the last lap.

APR’s Alex Quinn tried to significantly extend his final fuel stint to grab the class win that would have landed a shock title together with Richard Bradley and Kriton Lendoudis.

However, Quinn was overtaken by Proton Competition’s Bent Viscaal on the final lap, which in turn gave AF Corse drivers Matthieu Vaxiviere, Alessio Rovera and Francois Perrodo the crucial two-point advantage to seal the title by finishing fourth in class.

The Italian squad was put in that position thanks to the efforts of Vaxiviere, who had fought his way past Richard Mille by TDS’s Mathias Beche in a battle that had seen the two repeatedly come to blows. The Alpine Hypercar driver duly defended the crown he had won in 2023 alongside Perrodo.

Even more dramatic was the conclusion to the LMGT3 championship battle, which wasn’t decided until the very final corner.

It was then that Iron Lynx Lamborghini driver Andrea Caldarelli passed stablemate Michelle Gatting (Iron Dames) for the lead, in a move that looked like it might have been orchestrated.

Iron Lynx claimed LMGT3 title

Iron Lynx claimed LMGT3 title

Photo by: Iron Lynx

That was because the scenario played out in such a way that Caldarelli, Hiroshi Hamaguchi and Axcil Jefferies required a win to deny fifth-placed trio Takeshi Kimura, Esteban Masson and Daniel Serra (Kessel Racing Ferrari) the title and a Le Mans LMGT3 class entry.

In LMP3, meanwhile, a late-race charge meant RLR M Sport driver Gael Julien rose past both of his direct championship rivals from Eurointernational and Team Virage to finish second behind outgoing champions Cool Racing, securing the title for himself, Michael Jensen and Nick Adcock in the process.

ELMS Portimao Race Results

1
 - 
4
1
 - 
2
Cla Team # Drivers Car Laps Time Interval Pits Retirement Points
1
Cool Racing
37
L. Fluxá
Denmark M. Jakobsen Japan R. Miyata 		Oreca 07 127

4:00'20.026

25
2
AO by TF
14 United Kingdom J. Edgar Switzerland L. Deletraz Poland R. Kubica Oreca 07 127

+2.499

4:00'22.525

2.499 18
3
Cool Racing
47 Hungary C. Bennett Austria F. Habsburg Denmark F. Vesti Oreca 07 127

+3.159

4:00'23.185

0.660 15
4
Inter Europol Competition
43
S. Alvarez
Russian Federation V. Lomko France T. Dillmann 		Oreca 07 127

+4.075

4:00'24.101

0.916 12
5
Inter Europol Competition
34
O. Gray
France C. Novalak Italy L. Ghiotto 		Oreca 07 127

+9.491

4:00'29.517

5.416 10
6
United Autosports
23
B. Garg
Switzerland F. Scherer United Kingdom P. di Resta 		Oreca 07 127

+12.007

4:00'32.033

2.516 8
7
DUQUEINE TEAM
30
N. Koolen
France J. Simmenauer Australia J. Allen 		Oreca 07 127

+14.864

4:00'34.890

2.857 6
8
Proton Competition
77 Italy G. Roda Austria R. Binder Netherlands B. Viscaal Oreca 07 127

+16.120

4:00'36.146

1.256
9
Algarve Pro Racing Team
20 Greece K. Lendoudis United Kingdom R. Bradley
A. Quinn
Oreca 07 127

+17.115

4:00'37.141

0.995
10
Algarve Pro Racing Team
25 Liechtenstein M. Kaiser United Kingdom O. Caldwell United Kingdom A. Lynn Oreca 07 127

+17.585

4:00'37.611

0.470 4
11
NIELSEN RACING
24 United States J. Falb United Kingdom C. Noble Jr. United Kingdom N. Yelloly Oreca 07 127

+18.392

4:00'38.418

0.807
12
Iron Lynx - Proton
9 Germany J. Ried
M. Capietto
Italy M. Cairoli 		Oreca 07 127

+19.368

4:00'39.394

0.976 2
13
AF Corse
83 France F. Perrodo France M. Vaxiviere Italy A. Rovera Oreca 07 127

+34.909

4:00'54.935

15.541
14
United Autosports
22 Romania F. Ugran Japan M. Sato United Kingdom B. Hanley Oreca 07 127

+45.966

4:01'05.992

11.057 1
15
NIELSEN RACING
27 Denmark B. Pedersen United Kingdom W. Stevens France G. Aubry Oreca 07 127

+49.854

4:01'09.880

3.888
16
PANIS RACING
65 Venezuela M. Maldonado France C. Milesi Monaco A. Leclerc Oreca 07 127

+58.579

4:01'18.605

8.725 1
17
Richard Mille by TDS
29 United States R. Sales Switzerland M. Beche Switzerland G. Saucy Oreca 07 127

+1'09.361

4:01'29.387

10.782
18
TEAM VIRAGE
19
G. Kolovos
R. Narac
France T. Vautier 		Oreca 07 126

+1 Lap

4:01'14.010

1 Lap
19
DKR ENGINEERING
3
A. Latorre
Turkey C. Bolukbasi Germany L. Hörr 		Oreca 07 125

+2 Laps

4:00'27.078

1 Lap
20
IDEC SPORT
28 Chile N. Pino France R. de Gerus Netherlands J. Van Uitert Oreca 07 125

+2 Laps

4:00'56.042

28.964
21
Cool Racing
17
M. Cristovão
M. Espirito
Ligier JS P320 122

+5 Laps

4:00'39.095

3 Laps 26
22
RLR Msport
15
M. Jensen
N. Adcock
G. Julien
Ligier JS P320 122

+5 Laps

4:00'49.780

10.685 18
23
Eurointernational
11 United Kingdom M. Bell
A. Ali
Ligier JS P320 122

+5 Laps

4:00'54.149

4.369 15
24
WTM BY RINALDI RACING
12
T. Kratz
L. Weiss
O. Tunjo 		Duqueine M30-D08 122

+5 Laps

4:00'54.345

0.196 12
25
DKR ENGINEERING
4 Germany A. Mattschull
W. Brichacek
G. de
Duqueine M30-D08 122

+5 Laps

4:00'56.430

2.085 10
26
TEAM VIRAGE
8
J. Gerbi
B. Pinheiro
G. Henrion
Ligier JS P320 122

+5 Laps

4:01'14.346

17.916 8
27
RLR Msport
5 Canada J. Dayson
D. Ali
B. Voisin
Ligier JS P320 121

+6 Laps

4:00'58.353

1 Lap 6
28
IRON LYNX
63 H. Hamaguchi
A. Jeffries
Italy A. Caldarelli 		Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2 119

+8 Laps

4:00'20.533

2 Laps 25
29
Iron Dames
85 Belgium S. Bovy Switzerland R. Frey Denmark M. Gatting Porsche 911 GT3 R 119

+8 Laps

4:00'20.728

0.195 19
30
Proton Competition
60 Italy C. Schiavoni Italy M. Cressoni France J. Andlauer Porsche 911 GT3 R 119

+8 Laps

4:00'21.519

0.791 15
31
Formula Racing
50 Denmark J. Laursen
C. Laursen
Ferrari 296 GT3 119

+8 Laps

4:00'24.690

3.171 12
32
KESSEL RACING
57 Japan T. Kimura
E. Masson
Brazil D. Serra 		Ferrari 296 GT3 119

+8 Laps

4:00'28.142

3.452 10
33
GR Racing
86 United Kingdom M. Wainwright Italy R. Pera Italy D. Rigon Ferrari 296 GT3 119

+8 Laps

4:00'28.686

0.544 8
34
Spirit of Race
55 United Kingdom D. Cameron South Africa D. Perel Ireland M. Griffin Ferrari 296 GT3 119

+8 Laps

4:00'32.048

3.362 6
35
Grid Motorsport by TF
97 Australia M. Berry
L. Nicolas
United Kingdom J. Adam 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 119

+8 Laps

4:01'36.015

1'03.967 4
36
RACING SPIRIT OF LEMAN
59 United States D. DeBoer United Kingdom C. Stevenson France V. Hasse-Clot Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 118

+9 Laps

4:00'35.534

1 Lap 2
37
JMW Motorsport
66
S. Noble
United States J. Hart United Kingdom B. Tuck 		Ferrari 296 GT3 118

+9 Laps

4:01'49.054

1'13.520 1
dnf
Inter Europol Competition
88
A. Bukhantsov
K. Askey
P. Perino
Ligier JS P320 111

+16 Laps

3:43'28.579

7 Laps Retirement
dnf
Vector Sport
10 Ireland R. Cullen Monaco S. Richelmi Brazil F. Drugovich Oreca 07 108

+19 Laps

3:28'53.256

3 Laps Retirement
dnf
RACING SPIRIT OF LEMAN
31
J. Wolff
J. Foubert
A. Doquin
Ligier JS P320 88

+39 Laps

2:49'55.495

20 Laps Retirement
dnf
United Autosports
21 Brazil D. Schneider United Kingdom A. Meyrick United Kingdom O. Jarvis Oreca 07 83

+44 Laps

2:50'24.243

5 Laps Retirement
dnf
Ultimate Team
35 France F. Heriau France J. Lahaye France M. Lahaye Ligier JS P320 61

+66 Laps

2:06'59.307

22 Laps Retirement
dnf
AF Corse
51
C. Samani
France E. Collard
N. Varrone
Ferrari 296 GT3 0

Retirement
View full results

