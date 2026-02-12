Jack Doohan reveals racing target for 2026 as he eyes F1 2027 move

Ex-Formula 1 driver Jack Doohan is eyeing a move to the European Le Mans Series for 2026 as he desperately searches for a return to full-time racing.

The 23-year-old started the 2025 F1 campaign with Alpine, but was demoted back into the reserve driver role following six highly disappointing grands prix where he failed to score a point.

It obviously lowered his stock and with no F1 teams offering him a full-time drive, Doohan looked to Japan’s Super Formula series and drove in its pre-season test in Suzuka.

But it was a disaster as the Australian crashed three times at Degner 2 for Kondo Racing and negotiations between both parties subsequently collapsed, partly because Doohan was expected to bring a budget.

Just days later, he announced his switch from Alpine to Haas as reserve driver for F1 2026 and although that’s better than nothing, it still means he’s lacking track time for the year.

So, one way to overcome that is by contesting the six-round ELMS campaign after recently conducting a test with 2023 series champions Algarve Pro Racing in Abu Dhabi.

Jack Doohan, KONDO RACING Photo by: Masahide Kamio

“I was testing the last two days in an LMP2 car on Monday and Tuesday,” said Doohan during F1 testing in Bahrain this week.

“With the way things planned out and only being able to join quite late in the year of January, it hasn't obviously revealed too many options for racing plans.

“But potentially in an ELMS, an LMP2 car and to do Le Mans. Whatever is going to fit best while also spending as much time as I can here.”

The major sticking point with ELMS, however, is every round clashing with a grand prix, but Doohan is eager for much-needed track time given his last full campaign was F2 in 2023.

“It's super important to have the platform and the foundation to be able to perform, number one, in something strong - but also to get miles and to get laps,” he added.

“The most important thing, yes, to be in a race-winning material and machinery is important, but for me at this point, I didn't race in 2024, I raced six races last year.

#25 ALGARVE PRO RACING Oreca 07 - Gibson: Matthias Kaiser, Lorenzo Fluxa, Théo Pourchaire Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

“Just getting laps at this point in time and being race-fit is the number one priority and preferably in strong machinery.”

And albeit his chances are extremely slim, Doohan hopes a return to some kind of racing will help his bid to become an F1 driver again in 2027.

“Certainly,” said Doohan, when asked if a spot on next year’s grid was his ultimate ambition. “That is the complete goal. I wouldn't be wanting just to continue being a reserve driver.

“My goal is to be in Formula 1 and to race in Formula 1. I've been given that platform to have a go at with Haas, so I look forward to trying to do that.”