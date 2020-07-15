Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix I
05 Aug
-
05 Aug
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
06 Aug
-
06 Aug
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 Jul
-
15 Jul
Race 1 in
09 Hours
:
47 Minutes
:
00 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Road America
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Race 1 in
2 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
126 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Practice 1 in
2 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
European Le Mans / Breaking news

Legge sustains fractures in high-speed Paul Ricard crash

shares
comments
Legge sustains fractures in high-speed Paul Ricard crash
By:
Jul 15, 2020, 12:40 PM

Former Champ Car racer Katherine Legge has suffered a broken lower left leg and right wrist in a high-speed accident during Paul Ricard's European Le Mans Series test.

The 40-year-old Briton crashed at the exit of the fast Signes right-hander at the end of the Mistral Straight on Wednesday morning aboard the Richard Mille Racing ORECA-Gibson 07 LMP2 car she is sharing with Alfa Romeo Formula 1 test driver Tatiana Calderon.

The session was immediately red flagged to allow for Legge's extraction from the car, which is run by the French Signatech squad.

She was taken to the circuit medical centre for assessment of her injuries and was diagnosed with a broken lower left leg and right wrist.

She was subsequently transferred by helicopter to Sainte Anne hospital in nearby Toulon.

A statement from the ELMS stressed that Legge was conscious throughout her removal from the car and that her injuries are not life-threatening.

Legge, Calderon and Formula 3 racer Sophia Floersch are contesting the ELMS and the Le Mans 24 Hours in September aboard the Richard Mille entry, which is backed by the FIA's Women in Motorsport initiative.

Floersch is missing this weekend's round at Ricard to race in the FIA F3 Championship on the F1 undercard at the Hungaroring this weekend.

Read Also:

Next article
Hollywood movie star Fassbender to contest full ELMS season

Previous article

Hollywood movie star Fassbender to contest full ELMS season

Trending Today

Marquez tops first MotoGP test at Jerez
MotoGP / MotoGP
3h

Marquez tops first MotoGP test at Jerez

Crutchlow not interested in Honda's WSBK offer
MotoGP / MotoGP

Crutchlow not interested in Honda's WSBK offer

Why Kubica brings a new perspective to Alfa Romeo Prime
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Why Kubica brings a new perspective to Alfa Romeo

Vettel considering Aston Martin F1 offer for 2021
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Vettel considering Aston Martin F1 offer for 2021

Bottas: Verstappen pass easier than I expected
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Bottas: Verstappen pass easier than I expected

2020 F1 Styrian Grand Prix race results
Formula 1 / Formula 1

2020 F1 Styrian Grand Prix race results

Russell performance “vindication” for team, says Williams
Formula 1 / Formula 1
3h

Russell performance “vindication” for team, says Williams

Red Bull praises "monumental" reliability turnaround
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Red Bull praises "monumental" reliability turnaround

Latest news

Legge sustains fractures in high-speed Paul Ricard crash
European Le Mans / European Le Mans
32m

Legge sustains fractures in high-speed Paul Ricard crash

Hollywood movie star Fassbender to contest full ELMS season
European Le Mans / European Le Mans

Hollywood movie star Fassbender to contest full ELMS season

Carlin opts to skip Paul Ricard ELMS opener
European Le Mans / European Le Mans

Carlin opts to skip Paul Ricard ELMS opener

Farfus replaces Turner at Aston Martin for final WEC races
WEC / WEC

Farfus replaces Turner at Aston Martin for final WEC races

Load comments

About this article

Series European Le Mans
Drivers Katherine Legge
Author Gary Watkins

Trending

1
Formula 1

The honest but damning verdict on Ferrari's 2020 F1 form

1h
2
MotoGP

Marquez tops first MotoGP test at Jerez

3h
3
Supercars

Randle declared fit for Tasmania amid cancer battle

4
Supercars

Lowndes: Montoya "got to me mentally"

5
Formula 1

Why Kubica brings a new perspective to Alfa Romeo

Latest videos

ELMS reveals 2020 entry list 02:12
European Le Mans

ELMS reveals 2020 entry list

Le Mans Series 2008: Nicolas Minassian crash 01:15
European Le Mans

Le Mans Series 2008: Nicolas Minassian crash

ELMS: 4 Hours of Portimao race highlights 01:03
European Le Mans

ELMS: 4 Hours of Portimao race highlights

ELMS: 4 Hours of Spa race start 03:03
European Le Mans

ELMS: 4 Hours of Spa race start

ELMS: 4 Hours of Silverstone race highlights 03:03
European Le Mans

ELMS: 4 Hours of Silverstone race highlights

Latest news

Legge sustains fractures in high-speed Paul Ricard crash
ELMS

Legge sustains fractures in high-speed Paul Ricard crash

Hollywood movie star Fassbender to contest full ELMS season
ELMS

Hollywood movie star Fassbender to contest full ELMS season

Carlin opts to skip Paul Ricard ELMS opener
ELMS

Carlin opts to skip Paul Ricard ELMS opener

Farfus replaces Turner at Aston Martin for final WEC races
WEC

Farfus replaces Turner at Aston Martin for final WEC races

G-Drive adds de Vries to 2020 ELMS line-up
ELMS

G-Drive adds de Vries to 2020 ELMS line-up

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.