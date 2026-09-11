ADAC Nordrhein postpones Nurburgring-based 24h series until 2028

ADAC Nordrhein's 24h Series around the Nurburgring has been pushed back to 2028, but the underlying dispute remains unresolved.

By postponing the championship, the ADAC Nordrhein, organiser of the Nurburgring 24 Hours, has yielded to a strong demand from the ILN team association. The group had openly threatened to boycott the new championship with more than 70 cars if it were to launch as early as 2027.

Structure and interconnections in endurance racing at the Nürburgring Photo by: Motorsport Network

"Unfortunately, the time to introduce a new series format proved too short for many race teams, partners, and sponsors. However, we still consider our forward-looking concept for Nordschleife motorsport to be meaningful and have received a great deal of positive feedback," 24h race director Walter Hornung said.

"In particular, the professional structures well-known from the 24 Hours for years, along with planned off-track fan attractions, met with substantial interest. Moving forward, we will engage in an intensive dialogue with all stakeholders at the Nurburgring, especially the race teams.

"Even though a joint series did not materialise during these meetings for now, we want to continue discussions for 2028 in order to create the best possible platform for teams, drivers, and, last but not least, Nordschleife fans."

ADAC Nordrhein wants new structures, VLN seeks to preserve its heritage

An agreement between the parties could not be reached. ADAC Nordrhein aims to professionalise endurance racing on the Nordschleife and bring major partners on board. It views the organisational setup of VLN Sport GmbH & Co. KG with volunteers as outdated.

VLN, on the other hand, emphasises its historic legacy, particularly with a major milestone approaching in 2027.

"Half a century of endurance racing on the Nordschleife is a historic milestone we are extremely proud of — even more so as we celebrate this anniversary alongside the 100th anniversary of the Nurburgring itself," said VLN managing director Mike Jager.

"Since its inception in 1977, the series has preserved its unique character on this iconic racetrack while continuously evolving."

Here, too, the message between the lines is clear: 50 years of tradition will not be cast aside. Behind the scenes, ADAC Nordrhein counters by pointing out its own even longer legacy with the 24 Hour race.

In any case, ADAC Nordrhein's decision gives all parties significantly more time to resolve their differences. At its core, this is also an internal ADAC power struggle, pitting Nordrhein against both the central ADAC headquarters in Munich and the Westfalen and Mittelrhein regional clubs that are involved in VLN.

The German Motor Sport Federation (DMSB) initiated conciliation talks on 1 September, which were followed by several further rounds of negotiations. Following four rounds of talks — the last taking place on Friday morning during test sessions for the Nurburgring Endurance Series (NLS) double-header — there is still no agreement between NLS organiser VLN and ADAC Nordrhein.

Motorsport.com has learned that VLN set a 2pm deadline before announcing its 2027 race calendar. ADAC Nordrhein reportedly didn’t respond in time. Consequently, the 24h Qualifiers will not be part of the NLS in 2027, leaving the series with eight races spread across seven event weekends.

Crucially, the future of the legal dispute between the VLN and track owner NR Holding remains unresolved. The ongoing conflict that threatens to make long-term planning on the Nurburgring-Nordschleife virtually impossible, much to ADAC Nordrhein’s anger.

Sole winner of the political turmoil: ILN

The ILN team association explicitly welcomed the postponement of the 24h Series to 2028 and can consider itself the victor, as it was the only party to see its demands met.

"We have always made it clear that an additional rival series would do far more harm than good to Nordschleife endurance racing," ILN chairman Martin Rosorius stated.

"That is why we as ILN took a firm stance that ADAC Nordrhein had to abandon its plans for 2027. The fact that this demand has now been met is an important and correct decision."

ILN had openly opposed the 24h Series for 2027. Rosorius doesn’t hide who he blames for the situation: "ADAC Nordrhein's realisation that a successful endurance series cannot be run on the Nordschleife with just 30 cars comes late, but just in time to prevent major damage to teams, drivers, sponsors, and the entire endurance racing ecosystem."

The question now, of course, is what happens for 2028. Rosorius made it clear that there must not be two rival series in the future either: "Now it is time to look ahead. Teams and partners urgently need clarity and a reliable outlook for 2027 and beyond.

"The Nurburgring's centenary year should not be defined by competition and uncertainty, but by a strong, united front for endurance racing.

"We want to jointly develop Nordschleife endurance racing further. To achieve this, we must join forces and create the foundation for both the NLS and the 24 Hours to be positioned successfully and professionally over the long term."