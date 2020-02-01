Aston Martin rolls in second major Bathurst crash
There's been a second major crash in qualifying for the Bathurst 12 Hour, with Marvin Kirchhoefer rolling his R-Motorsport Aston Martin.
The German lost the rear of the Vantage going through the Gate, the car firing backwards into the concrete before rolling while sliding on the wall.
Kirchhoefer was able to walk away without major injury.
It's the second major crash since qualifying first kicked off more than 90 minutes ago, following the frightening incident involving Sam Shahin and Tyler Everingham.
Watch the Bathurst 12 Hour live via Motorsport.tv.
Huge crash rocks Bathurst qualifying
Bathurst 12 Hour: Third big crash cuts qualifying short
