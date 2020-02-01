Top events
Endurance / Breaking news

Aston Martin rolls in second major Bathurst crash

shares
comments
By:
Feb 1, 2020, 3:32 AM

There's been a second major crash in qualifying for the Bathurst 12 Hour, with Marvin Kirchhoefer rolling his R-Motorsport Aston Martin.

The German lost the rear of the Vantage going through the Gate, the car firing backwards into the concrete before rolling while sliding on the wall.

Kirchhoefer was able to walk away without major injury.

It's the second major crash since qualifying first kicked off more than 90 minutes ago, following the frightening incident involving Sam Shahin and Tyler Everingham.

Watch the Bathurst 12 Hour live via Motorsport.tv.

 

Series Endurance
Drivers Marvin Kirchhofer
Teams R-Motorsport
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

