Aston Martin rolls in second major Bathurst crash

The German lost the rear of the Vantage going through the Gate, the car firing backwards into the concrete before rolling while sliding on the wall.

Kirchhoefer was able to walk away without major injury.

It's the second major crash since qualifying first kicked off more than 90 minutes ago, following the frightening incident involving Sam Shahin and Tyler Everingham.

