Bathurst 12 Hour: Reynolds fastest in second practice

Reynolds put the #75 Pro-Am entry on top with 11 minutes of the hour to go, the Supercars ace the only driver to break the 2m05s barrier with a 2m04.931s.

That left him two-tenths clear of the #77 Craft-Bamboo Mercedes, which ended the session second thanks to Luca Stolz's 2m05.167s set with 20 minutes to go.

The #18 KCMG Nissan was third, having spent a stint on top thanks to Joao Paulo de Oliveira's 2m05.297s, followed by Practice 1 pacesetter the #999 GruppeM Mercedes and the Triple Eight Mercedes.

There was a pair of Porsches next, the #1 EBM entry edging the #912 Absolute Racing car by 0.02s, with the Top 10 capped off with two Valvoline Audis (#22 and #2) split by the #912 Absolute Porsche.

The next best Pro-Am entry behind the pacesetter was the #777 Triple Eight Mercedes in 12th, while the #46 Black Falcon Mercedes led the way in the Silver Class, just one spot back.

The #35 KCMG Nissan once again didn't appear on track, the car still undergoing repairs after Josh Burdon's crash in the early morning session.