Endurance / Bathurst 12 Hour / Practice report

Bathurst 12 Hour: Reynolds fastest in second practice

shares
comments
Bathurst 12 Hour: Reynolds fastest in second practice
By:
Jan 31, 2020, 3:07 AM

SunEnergy1 Mercedes driver David Reynolds set the pace in the second open practice session for the Bathurst 12 Hour.

Reynolds put the #75 Pro-Am entry on top with 11 minutes of the hour to go, the Supercars ace the only driver to break the 2m05s barrier with a 2m04.931s.

That left him two-tenths clear of the #77 Craft-Bamboo Mercedes, which ended the session second thanks to Luca Stolz's 2m05.167s set with 20 minutes to go.

The #18 KCMG Nissan was third, having spent a stint on top thanks to Joao Paulo de Oliveira's 2m05.297s, followed by Practice 1 pacesetter the #999 GruppeM Mercedes and the Triple Eight Mercedes.

There was a pair of Porsches next, the #1 EBM entry edging the #912 Absolute Racing car by 0.02s, with the Top 10 capped off with two Valvoline Audis (#22 and #2) split by the #912 Absolute Porsche.

The next best Pro-Am entry behind the pacesetter was the #777 Triple Eight Mercedes in 12th, while the #46 Black Falcon Mercedes led the way in the Silver Class, just one spot back.

The #35 KCMG Nissan once again didn't appear on track, the car still undergoing repairs after Josh Burdon's crash in the early morning session.

 

About this article

Series Endurance
Event Bathurst 12 Hour
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Endurance Next session

Bathurst 12 Hour

Bathurst 12 Hour

31 Jan - 2 Feb
Practice 4 Starts in
00 Hours
:
04 Minutes
:
16 Seconds

