Free livestream of the 2020 Bathurst 12 Hour
Stream the 2020 Bathurst 12 Hour live and free thanks to Motorsport.tv.
The opening round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge is underway, with the best GT3 drivers in the world taking on the famous Mount Panorama circuit.
Thanks to Motorsport.tv you can watch the entire 2020 Bathurst 12 Hour live and free, with uninterrupted coverage of the round-the-clock classic.
Stream not available in Australia or New Zealand.
