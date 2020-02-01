Top events
Previous
Endurance / Bathurst 12 Hour / News

Free livestream of the 2020 Bathurst 12 Hour

shares
comments
By:
Feb 1, 2020, 7:39 PM

Stream the 2020 Bathurst 12 Hour live and free thanks to Motorsport.tv.

The opening round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge is underway, with the best GT3 drivers in the world taking on the famous Mount Panorama circuit.

Thanks to Motorsport.tv you can watch the entire 2020 Bathurst 12 Hour live and free, with uninterrupted coverage of the round-the-clock classic.

Stream not available in Australia or New Zealand.

About this article

Series Endurance
Event Bathurst 12 Hour
Sub-event Race
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Endurance Next session

Bathurst 12 Hour

Bathurst 12 Hour

31 Jan - 2 Feb
Race Starts in
01 Hours
:
17 Minutes
:
24 Seconds

