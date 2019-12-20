Top events
Endurance / Breaking news

Honda NSX GT3 set for Bathurst 12 Hour debut

Honda NSX GT3 set for Bathurst 12 Hour debut
By:
Dec 20, 2019, 9:49 AM

The new Honda NSX GT3 Evo will make its Mount Panorama debut at the 2020 Bathurst 12 Hour.

Honda Racing JAS has committed to a full 2020 Intercontinental GT Challenge campaign, with a single Pro entry for every round and the potential for other cars to join at specific events.

As the latest evolution of the NSX missed the homologation deadline for last year's Bathurst race, next January's round-the-clock enduro will be the model's first taste of the famous Aussie circuit.

The team's driver line-up for the season will be unveiled ahead of the Bathurst 12 Hour.

“I am delighted for Honda to participate in the 2020 Intercontinental GT Challenge," said Honda's motorsport boss Hiroshi Shimizu.

"The NSX GT3 was a championship-winning car in the GT300 category in Super GT in Japan, the IMSA GTD classes in the USA and several other major series due to the effectiveness of the Evo kit introduced in 2019. 

"The results of this development will be demonstrated in each country’s series in 2020 as well as in the Intercontinental GT Challenge, where the world’s top GT drivers and teams gather.”

The Bathurst 12 Hour weekend kicks off on January 31, with the race itself on February 2.

Series Endurance
Teams Honda Racing Team JAS
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

