Lowndes to race prostate cancer Porsche at Bathurst

Lowndes will be joined by renowned Porsche racer Alex Davison and experienced GT racers Geoff Emery and Scott Taylor in the Class C Cup Car for the round-the-clock enduro.

The car will be run by Ashley Seward Motorsport with the livery dedicated entirely to the PCFA in an effort to raise both funds and awareness of prostate cancer.

“My family has a strong history of prostate cancer so it is an issue that has always been close to my heart," said Lowndes.

“I have had a long relationship with the foundation and their efforts to raise awareness about the disease. It can be a taboo subject for many men and it is important to talk about it and go and get checked.

"Hopefully what we are doing this year will encourage people to go and do just that.

“When this opportunity was presented, I couldn’t get behind it quick enough – it’s like the ideal weekend; a chance to raise funds and awareness for a really important cause, but also spend a weekend at Bathurst in a Porsche! It wasn’t hard to say yes.

“We’re all really excited about getting to the track. We’re going there to have a great time and really enjoy the whole race and everything around it.

“The important element of the weekend is doing what we can to get the word out about the Prostate Cancer Foundation’s efforts and then having a great time with a good group of guys in the Porsche.”

The PCFA will also be the event's charitable partner.

“The LIQUI MOLY Bathurst 12 Hour is proud to be associated with the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia as our official charitable partner for 2022," said Supercars CEO Shane Howard.

“It is an important cause that men need to be aware of, to know their risks of prostate cancer and talk to a GP about having a PSA blood test.

"The 12 Hour is a platform that can spread that word far and wide, to the many thousands of people attending the event in person, or the millions watching the broadcast in Australia, New Zealand and around the world.

“We hope to make a significant impact on the foundation’s fundraising efforts and raise awareness among Bathurst 12 Hour fans in the process.”

The PCFA Porsche will be one of 20 cars in a relatively compact field for the 2020 running of the Bathurst 12 Hour.

The event will take place between February 13-15.