Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
25 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
33 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Tickets
05 Mar
-
08 Mar
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
16 Feb
Race in
12 Hours
:
28 Minutes
:
23 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Sebring
Tickets
18 Mar
-
20 Mar
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Endurance / Breaking news

Nissan ends relationship with KCMG

shares
comments
Nissan ends relationship with KCMG
By:
Feb 16, 2020, 5:46 AM

Nissan has ended its relationship with customer team KCMG following the Bathurst 12 Hour earlier this month.

Hong Kong-based outfit KCMG, which represented Nissan in the Intercontinental GT Challenge last season, was absent from Nissan's global motorsport programme unveiling at the marque's Yokohama headquarters on Sunday.

It follows KCMG's announcement made last December that it is planning to race in this year's Nurburgring 24 Hours and selected rounds of the NSL (previously known as the VLN) with a pair of factory-supported Porsche 911 GT3 Rs.

The team's outing at Bathurst two weeks ago looks like it will be the team's last with its pair of GT-R NISMO GT3s for the foreseeable future, with Nissan the only 2019 IGTC manufacturer not signing up to contest the full campaign in 2020.

It also means that Nissan's GT3 racer is unlikely to race outside of the Japanese domestic scene at all in 2020, except for an appearance at the Nurburgring with Kondo Racing.

The regular SUPER GT squad is tackling the famous German enduro for a second year, with Nissan GT500 regulars Tsugio Matsuda, Mitsunori Takaboshi, Kazuki Hiramine and Joao Paulo de Oliveira set to share driving duties.

Read Also:

De Oliveira was also part of KCMG's line-up for its Nissan swansong at Bathurst along with fellow SUPER GT racers Matsuda and Katsumasa Chiyo.

KCMG has already announced drivers for its Nurburgring assault this year.

One of its Porsches will be driven by a quartet of the German marque's factory aces: Nick Tandy, Patrick Pilet, Richard Lietz and Frederic Makowiecki, the race-winning line-up from 2018.

Five-time Nurburgring winner Romain Dumas will join Alexandre Imperatori, Josh Burdon and Edoardo Liberati, all part of KCMG's IGTC line-up last year, in the sister car.

While Nissan will not have any formal representation in the remaining IGTC races of 2020, it could still be represented by local teams at the Suzuka 10 Hours in August.

Related video

Next article
Grove Racing eyeing full IGTC season after Bathurst success

Previous article

Grove Racing eyeing full IGTC season after Bathurst success
Load comments

About this article

Series Endurance
Teams KCMG
Author Jamie Klein

Endurance Next session

BOAC 500

BOAC 500

30 Jul - 16 Feb

Trending

1
Endurance

Nissan ends relationship with KCMG

1h
2
WRC

Sweden WRC: Evans in control with two stages left

3
NASCAR XFINITY

Two of Kaulig Racing's three cars DNQ from Xfinity race

4
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

5
IndyCar

VeeKay positive on ECR prospects after road course and oval tests

Latest videos

Bathurst 12 Hour: Sunday race recap 05:50
Endurance

Bathurst 12 Hour: Sunday race recap

Bathurst 12 Hour: Race highlights 02:29
Endurance

Bathurst 12 Hour: Race highlights

Bathurst 12 Hour: Liberati overtakes Buurman 00:45
Endurance

Bathurst 12 Hour: Liberati overtakes Buurman

Bathurst 12 Hour Half Race Recap 01:32
Endurance

Bathurst 12 Hour Half Race Recap

Bathurst 12 Hour: Come Ledogar crash 01:41
Endurance

Bathurst 12 Hour: Come Ledogar crash

Latest news

Nissan ends relationship with KCMG
Endu

Nissan ends relationship with KCMG

Grove Racing eyeing full IGTC season after Bathurst success
Endu

Grove Racing eyeing full IGTC season after Bathurst success

Shahin suffered ‘crushed vertebrae’ in Bathurst crash
Endu

Shahin suffered ‘crushed vertebrae’ in Bathurst crash

No concerns over dwindling Bathurst class interest
Endu

No concerns over dwindling Bathurst class interest

Gounon's fear of flying moment in Bathurst win
Endu

Gounon's fear of flying moment in Bathurst win

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.