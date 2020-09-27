Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
27 Sep
Race in
06 Hours
:
15 Minutes
:
40 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
02 Oct
Next event in
4 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Endurance / 24 Hours of Nurburgring / Race report

Nurburgring 24h: BMW ends win drought in topsy-turvy race

shares
comments
By:

BMW ended its 10-year dry spell at the 24 Hours of Nurburgring in a dramatic 2020 encounter, the Munich manufacturer winning the Nordschleife classic for the first time in the GT3 era.

Nick Catsburg, Nick Yelloly and Alexander Sims scored victory in their Rowe-run M6 #99 in a heart-stopping finale in an event that was repeatedly turned on its head by unpredictable weather.

The 48th edition of the race, which was four months late due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was interrupted by a red flag for nine and a half hours during the night because the drains could no longer carry off the rainwater. Only at 8 o'clock on Sunday morning was the race restarted, and the victory was also decided by the conditions.

After the restart the BMW was always in the leading group. It had been several minutes behind due to the heavy rain, but this was cancelled out by the interruption. The M6 GT3 did not work well in heavy rain, but in mixed conditions it was another story.

A zero-defect job brought Rowe Racing the first victory in team’s history. "None of us made any mistakes, neither the drivers nor the team," said Catsburg. "That's how you win this race."

The immediate rival in the final stages, the Car Collection Audi #3 of Mirko Bortolotti, Christopher Haase and Markus Winkelhock made one strategic mistake that decided their fate.

Three Audi R8 LMS car led the race at the restart – but the Phoenix-Audi #1 of Nico Muller, Dries Vanthoor, Fred Vervisch and Frank Stippler and the Land-Audi #29 (Mattia Drudi, Christopher Mies, Rene Rast and Kelvin van der Linde) went backwards with penalties. In addition, both cars lost time on dry track on Sunday morning, the Land-Audi even more than Phoenix.

The final blow to last year's winners came 40 minutes before the end with a ride by Dries Vanthoor in the Klostertal section. This resulted in a puncture, which pushed the team back to fifth place.

The top favourite for the victory was therefore the Car Collection Audi #3, which led the race until 90 minutes before the end, just ahead of the Rowe-BMW #99. But the team made a crucial mistake which cost the victory.

A few hours after the restart it seemed the race would end in dry conditions, but it suddenly started raining again shortly before 2 pm. The heavy shower came out of nowhere and was also not shown on the official weather radar of the German Weather Service.

The track was completely flooded once again. Rowe and Phoenix reacted immediately and came to the pits to get rain tyres; the Car-Collection-Audi stayed outside for another lap on slicks – this cost 50 seconds.

But the team did not give up, and Haase made up about 10 seconds per lap on the BMW when it was completely wet. But the rain subsided and the track became drier again, causing the pendulum to swing back and forth.

Car Collection still had an ace up its sleeve: The last stop was to be 23 seconds shorter because it came in one lap later. But the team was unable to complete tire changes and refuelling within the minimum standing time, so the BMW regained track position and the race was decided.

"The weather put a damper on our plans," said Haase, who drove the final stint. "In the penultimate stint it started to rain. We’d thought it was dry enough for slicks, but then the rain moved and flooded large parts of the track.”

Related video

Nurburgring 24 Hours restarted after lengthy delay

Previous article

Nurburgring 24 Hours restarted after lengthy delay
Load comments

About this article

Series Endurance
Event 24 Hours of Nurburgring
Author Heiko Stritzke

Trending Today

Four teams lodge intention to appeal Schumacher’s Sochi win
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Four teams lodge intention to appeal Schumacher’s Sochi win

Trans Am driver dies after shunt at Brainerd
SCCA SCCA / Breaking news

Trans Am driver dies after shunt at Brainerd

Ricciardo: Sochi time penalty "lit a fire under my bum"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: Sochi time penalty "lit a fire under my bum"

Scheider calls for changes at BMW after 'catastrophic' start
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Scheider calls for changes at BMW after 'catastrophic' start

Latest news

Nurburgring 24h: BMW ends win drought in topsy-turvy race
Video Inside
Endu Endurance / Race report

Nurburgring 24h: BMW ends win drought in topsy-turvy race

Nurburgring 24 Hours restarted after lengthy delay
Video Inside
Endu Endurance / Breaking news

Nurburgring 24 Hours restarted after lengthy delay

Nurburgring 24h: Drama as leaders crash out, race halted
Video Inside
Endu Endurance / Race report

Nurburgring 24h: Drama as leaders crash out, race halted

Nurburgring 24h: Mercedes dominates early exchanges
Video Inside
Endu Endurance / Race report

Nurburgring 24h: Mercedes dominates early exchanges

Trending

1
FIA F2

Four teams lodge intention to appeal Schumacher’s Sochi win

2
SCCA

Trans Am driver dies after shunt at Brainerd

3
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Sochi time penalty "lit a fire under my bum"

13m
4
DTM

Scheider calls for changes at BMW after 'catastrophic' start

Latest news

Nurburgring 24h: BMW ends win drought in topsy-turvy race
Endu

Nurburgring 24h: BMW ends win drought in topsy-turvy race

Nurburgring 24 Hours restarted after lengthy delay
Endu

Nurburgring 24 Hours restarted after lengthy delay

Nurburgring 24h: Drama as leaders crash out, race halted
Endu

Nurburgring 24h: Drama as leaders crash out, race halted

Nurburgring 24h: Mercedes dominates early exchanges
Endu

Nurburgring 24h: Mercedes dominates early exchanges

Nurburgring 24h: Engel storms to third pole in Top Qualifying
Endu

Nurburgring 24h: Engel storms to third pole in Top Qualifying

Latest videos

24h Nurburgring - Final Highlights 06:42
Endurance
1h

24h Nurburgring - Final Highlights

24h Nurburgring - Race Finish 02:21
Endurance
2h

24h Nurburgring - Race Finish

24h Nurburgring - No.1 Audi Puncture 00:53
Endurance
3h

24h Nurburgring - No.1 Audi Puncture

24h Nurburgring - Rain Sliders 01:11
Endurance

24h Nurburgring - Rain Sliders

24h Nurburgring - Highlights 6 06:31
Endurance

24h Nurburgring - Highlights 6

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.