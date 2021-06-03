Tickets Subscribe
Previous / BMW's M4 GT3 car to make Nurburgring debut in June
Endurance / 24 Hours of Nurburgring Practice report

Nurburgring 24h: Bortolotti fastest on Thursday for Lamborghini

By:

Mirko Bortolotti was the only driver to lap in under 8m20s during Thursday qualifying for the 2021 edition of the Nurburgring 24 Hours in his FFF Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3.

After an initially damp track, the 122 cars that make up the entry list for the 49th running of the German endurance classic completed their laps largely without problems as the three-hour second qualifying session moved into darkness in warm and humid but dry conditions.

Only in the final moments did Bortolotti in the #63 FFF Lamborghini that he shares with Marco Mapelli, Franck Perera and Giacomo Altoe set the fastest time of the day in 8m18.575s, outpacing the competition by 1.662 seconds.

In terms of numbers, Porsche is the best-represented brand in the top 10 after two of three qualifying sessions. Klaus Bachler set the second-fastest time in the #33 Falken Porsche with Kevin Estre in the #911 Manthey Porsche setting the third-best time.

With the #3 Rutronik Porsche in fifth and the #44 Falken Porsche in ninth, a total of four Porsche 911 GT3 Rs finished inside the top 10.

The BMW Junior Team set the fourth-fastest time. However, it was veteran Augusto Farfus who set the time of 8m21.055s for the #77 RMG BMW M6 GT3. Fellow BMW squad Walkenhorst completed the top 10.

Two Audi R8 LMS GT3s made the top 10, with the #2 Car Collection machine the best of the Ingolstadt cars in P6 and the #11 Phoenix machine in eighth.

The #22 Wochenspiegel Ferrari 488 GT3 ensured two Italian cars inside the top 10 with the seventh-best time, with the #26 Octane-126 Ferrari just a few places further back in P11.

Mercedes was clearly playing a waiting game, with the #6 HRT Mercedes-AMG GT3 its best-placed car in 16th. The #704 Glickenhaus 004C came in 25th.

There were a few minor incidents in practice, including a loose wheel on the #114 True KTM, but no major accidents.

Another qualifying session is scheduled from 15:30 to 16:30 on Friday, before the two-part 'Top Qualifying' starts at 18:30.

Qualifying 2 results (Top 10):

Pos. No. Drivers Team/Car Time Gap
1 63

Italy Marco Mapelli

France Franck Perera

Italy Mirko Bortolotti

Italy Giacomo Altoe

FFF Racing Team

Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo

 8'18.575  
2 33

Austria Klaus Bachler

Germany Dirk Werner

Austria Thomas Preining

Germany Lance-David Arnold

Falken Motorsports

Porsche 911 GT3 R

 8'20.237 +1.662
3 911

Italy Matteo Cairoli

Denmark Michael Christensen

France Kevin Estre

Germany Lars Kern

Manthey Racing

Porsche 911 GT3 R

 8'21.001 +2.426
4 77

United Kingdom Daniel Harper

Germany Max Hesse

United States Neil Verhagen

Brazil Augusto Farfus

BMW Junior Team

BMW M6 GT3

 8'21.055 +2.480
5 3

France Romain Dumas

France Julien Andlauer

Germany Tobias Muller

Belgium Laurens Vanthoor

Rutronik Racing

Porsche 911 GT3 R

 8'21.420 +2.845
6 2

Germany Christopher Haase

Switzerland Nico Muller

Switzerland Patric Niederhauser

Germany Markus Winkelhock

Audi Sport Team Car Collection

Audi R8 LMS

 8'21.471 +2.896
7 22

Germany Georg Weiss

Netherlands Indy Dontje

Germany Jochen Krumbach

Germany Daniel Keilwitz

Wochenspiegel Team Monschau

Ferrari 488 GT3

 8'21.599 +3.024
8 11

Italy Michele Beretta

Germany Frank Stippler

Germany Kim Luis Schramm

Denmark Nicki Thiim

Phoenix Racing

Audi R8 LMS

 8'21.830 +3.255
9 44

Austria Klaus Bachler

Austria Martin Ragginger

Germany Sven Muller

Belgium Alessio Picariello

Falken Motorsports

Porsche 911 GT3 R

 8'22.041 +3.466
10 101

Norway Christian Krognes

United Kingdom David Pittard

United Kingdom Ben Tuck

Germany Jorg Muller

Walkenhorst Motorsport

BMW M6 GT3

 8'22.373 +3.798
BMW's M4 GT3 car to make Nurburgring debut in June

Previous article

BMW's M4 GT3 car to make Nurburgring debut in June
About this article

Series Endurance
Event 24 Hours of Nurburgring
Author Heiko Stritzke

