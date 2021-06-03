Nurburgring 24h: Bortolotti fastest on Thursday for Lamborghini
Mirko Bortolotti was the only driver to lap in under 8m20s during Thursday qualifying for the 2021 edition of the Nurburgring 24 Hours in his FFF Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3.
After an initially damp track, the 122 cars that make up the entry list for the 49th running of the German endurance classic completed their laps largely without problems as the three-hour second qualifying session moved into darkness in warm and humid but dry conditions.
Only in the final moments did Bortolotti in the #63 FFF Lamborghini that he shares with Marco Mapelli, Franck Perera and Giacomo Altoe set the fastest time of the day in 8m18.575s, outpacing the competition by 1.662 seconds.
In terms of numbers, Porsche is the best-represented brand in the top 10 after two of three qualifying sessions. Klaus Bachler set the second-fastest time in the #33 Falken Porsche with Kevin Estre in the #911 Manthey Porsche setting the third-best time.
With the #3 Rutronik Porsche in fifth and the #44 Falken Porsche in ninth, a total of four Porsche 911 GT3 Rs finished inside the top 10.
The BMW Junior Team set the fourth-fastest time. However, it was veteran Augusto Farfus who set the time of 8m21.055s for the #77 RMG BMW M6 GT3. Fellow BMW squad Walkenhorst completed the top 10.
Two Audi R8 LMS GT3s made the top 10, with the #2 Car Collection machine the best of the Ingolstadt cars in P6 and the #11 Phoenix machine in eighth.
The #22 Wochenspiegel Ferrari 488 GT3 ensured two Italian cars inside the top 10 with the seventh-best time, with the #26 Octane-126 Ferrari just a few places further back in P11.
Mercedes was clearly playing a waiting game, with the #6 HRT Mercedes-AMG GT3 its best-placed car in 16th. The #704 Glickenhaus 004C came in 25th.
There were a few minor incidents in practice, including a loose wheel on the #114 True KTM, but no major accidents.
Another qualifying session is scheduled from 15:30 to 16:30 on Friday, before the two-part 'Top Qualifying' starts at 18:30.
Qualifying 2 results (Top 10):
|Pos.
|No.
|Drivers
|Team/Car
|Time
|Gap
|1
|63
|
Marco Mapelli
Franck Perera
Mirko Bortolotti
Giacomo Altoe
|
FFF Racing Team
Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo
|8'18.575
|2
|33
|
Klaus Bachler
Dirk Werner
Thomas Preining
Lance-David Arnold
|
Falken Motorsports
Porsche 911 GT3 R
|8'20.237
|+1.662
|3
|911
|
Matteo Cairoli
Michael Christensen
Kevin Estre
Lars Kern
|
Manthey Racing
Porsche 911 GT3 R
|8'21.001
|+2.426
|4
|77
|
Daniel Harper
Max Hesse
Neil Verhagen
Augusto Farfus
|
BMW Junior Team
BMW M6 GT3
|8'21.055
|+2.480
|5
|3
|
Romain Dumas
Julien Andlauer
Tobias Muller
Laurens Vanthoor
|
Rutronik Racing
Porsche 911 GT3 R
|8'21.420
|+2.845
|6
|2
|
Christopher Haase
Nico Muller
Patric Niederhauser
Markus Winkelhock
|
Audi Sport Team Car Collection
Audi R8 LMS
|8'21.471
|+2.896
|7
|22
|
Georg Weiss
Indy Dontje
Jochen Krumbach
Daniel Keilwitz
|
Wochenspiegel Team Monschau
Ferrari 488 GT3
|8'21.599
|+3.024
|8
|11
|
Michele Beretta
Frank Stippler
Kim Luis Schramm
Nicki Thiim
|
Phoenix Racing
Audi R8 LMS
|8'21.830
|+3.255
|9
|44
|
Klaus Bachler
Martin Ragginger
Sven Muller
Alessio Picariello
|
Falken Motorsports
Porsche 911 GT3 R
|8'22.041
|+3.466
|10
|101
|
Christian Krognes
David Pittard
Ben Tuck
Jorg Muller
|
Walkenhorst Motorsport
BMW M6 GT3
|8'22.373
|+3.798
About this article
|Series
|Endurance
|Event
|24 Hours of Nurburgring
|Author
|Heiko Stritzke