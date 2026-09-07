Valentino Rossi abandons Nordschleife Permit plans for 2026

Valentino Rossi will not race in the upcoming double-header of the Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie (NLS), Motorsport.com can confirm.

The Italian MotoGP legend was originally expected to make his mandatory DMSB Permit Nordschleife (DPN) run next weekend, with preparations running at full speed ahead of the outing.

Rossi's participation in the NLS double-header was set to be announced last Monday, and he was set to drive a BMW M2 Racing to acquire his DPN A, just like Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen had done one year before. The NLS was already gearing up for the arrival of the superstar.

Then everything went quiet, and the project was placed on hold. Now, it has been confirmed that Rossi will not be racing on the Nordschleife for either the double-header or the NLS finale in October

"Vale's next race will be the GT World Challenge Europe round in Zandvoort," WRT team principal Vincent Vosse told Motorsport.com Germany, citing scheduling conflicts on Rossi's end as the reason.

BMW M Motorsport aligned with this position in an official statement shared with Motorsport.com: "Valentino Rossi will not be completing a permit for the Nurburgring-Nordschleife this year. While discussions did take place, Valentino's calendar ultimately did not allow for the permit process to be carried out."

The NLS double-header clashes directly with the MotoGP race in Misano. As team owner in the premier class, the MotoGP legend remains a key presence at his home event.

"The Nurburgring 24 Hours has always been on Vale's agenda because it is a race he loves. But that does not mean it will happen immediately. He will do it when it fits well into his calendar,” Vosse explained.

He emphasised that there was no sudden change of heart: "It is a matter of aligning all the dates and slotting them into the calendar, which makes the logistics quite complex.

"We are currently discussing his program for next year with Vale, but that work is still ongoing. One thing I can promise: You will see as much of Vale next season as you have this year."

Valentino Rossi competes with BMW in GT Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

Vosse denies friction with SRO

Despite the explanation, the late nature of the decision raised eyebrows in the paddock. However, it appears unlikely that the choice is linked to current political disputes around Nurburgring racing series, as Rossi's permit preparation would remain identical regardless of the sanctioning body.

Vosse and BMW also firmly rejected paddock rumours suggesting that disagreements between WRT and the SRO Motorsports Group were behind the decision to pause the Nordschleife program.

The Nurburgring 24 Hours is part of the Intercontinental GT Challenge (IGTC) under the SRO umbrella, even though race organisation is handled by ADAC Nordrhein.

In a July interview with Motorsport.com Italy, Vosse voiced frustration over the Balance of Performance assigned to his team's cars at the Bathurst 12 Hour and the 24 Hours of Spa. Sister BMW squad Rowe Racing had similarly complained about the BoP at the Nurburgring 24 Hours.

The situation has since settled, the Belgian assured. "I never really had an issue with SRO. I simply voiced my opinion on a few matters”, Vosse said.

“But if anyone enjoys a solid relationship with SRO, we are certainly among them. Our relationship with SRO was never bad. I would say it is as good as ever."

Hospitality problems at the Nurburgring

Adding to the challenges, WRT faced an unexpected issue at the Nurburgring GTWC Endurance Cup round when local authorities ordered the closure of the team's hospitality unit for Saturday and Sunday, after it had already been operating for two days.

The team successfully relocated its operations to a paddock lounge. Vosse clarified that this incident had no bearing on Rossi's racing plans.

"We have used this hospitality at the Nurburgring in the past. Officials asked us to make a minor modification, which we completed. Ultimately, a single official stamp was missing, and the relevant people could not be reached in time to sign off," he said.

Rossi's participation in the Nurburgring 24 Hours remains open. While earning the permit in early 2027 remains technically feasible, the timeline would be tight given the need for preparatory track time in the BMW M4 GT3 Evo.