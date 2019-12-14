Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
88 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Race in
10 Hours
:
26 Minutes
:
57 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Endurance / Qualifying report

Rossi to start Gulf 12 Hours from seventh in Ferrari

shares
comments
Rossi to start Gulf 12 Hours from seventh in Ferrari
By:
Dec 14, 2019, 12:06 AM

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi will start the Gulf 12 Hours at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi from seventh position overall on Saturday.

Driving a Ferrari 488 GT3 for the Monster VR46 Kessel team in his first car race since 2012, Rossi set a personal best time of 2m09.589s in the final qualifying session and will start from the fourth row of the grid for Saturday’s race. He will share his car with Luca Marini and Alessio Salucci.

Read Also:

The #48 HTP Motorsport Mercedes AMG GT3 took pole position, with factory driver Maximilian Gotz climbing into the car for the third session, taking over from team-mates Dominik Baumann and Al Faisal Al Zubair. Gotz vaulted from third to first in the final five minutes of qualifying.

The #77 Barwell Motorsport Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo of Patrick Kujala will start alongside Gotz on the front row, and took pole for the Pro-Am class. He is partnered by Adrian Amstutz, Miguel Ramos and Jordan Witt.

The race starts at 9:30am local time on Saturday, and will be run in two six-hour segments with a 40-minute maintenance break between them.

Slider
List

#46 Monster VR46 Kessel Ferrari 488 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Luca Marini, Alessio Salucci

#46 Monster VR46 Kessel Ferrari 488 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Luca Marini, Alessio Salucci
1/7

Photo by: FotoSpeedy

#46 Monster VR46 Kessel Ferrari 488 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Luca Marini, Alessio Salucci

#46 Monster VR46 Kessel Ferrari 488 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Luca Marini, Alessio Salucci
2/7

Photo by: FotoSpeedy

Valentino Rossi, Monster VR46 Kessel

Valentino Rossi, Monster VR46 Kessel
3/7

Photo by: FotoSpeedy

Valentino Rossi with Al Tareq Al Ameri, Yas Marina Circuit CEO and Abdulrahman Al Shamsi, Supply Chain Director

Valentino Rossi with Al Tareq Al Ameri, Yas Marina Circuit CEO and Abdulrahman Al Shamsi, Supply Chain Director
4/7

Photo by: Gulf 12 Hours

Valentino Rossi with Al Tareq Al Ameri, Yas Marina Circuit CEO and Abdulrahman Al Shamsi, Supply Chain Director

Valentino Rossi with Al Tareq Al Ameri, Yas Marina Circuit CEO and Abdulrahman Al Shamsi, Supply Chain Director
5/7

Photo by: Gulf 12 Hours

Valentino Rossi, Monster VR46 Kessel

Valentino Rossi, Monster VR46 Kessel
6/7

Photo by: FotoSpeedy

#46 Monster VR46 Kessel Ferrari 488 GT3

#46 Monster VR46 Kessel Ferrari 488 GT3
7/7

Photo by: FotoSpeedy

Next article
Group C cars to feature at Bathurst 12 Hour

Previous article

Group C cars to feature at Bathurst 12 Hour
Load comments

About this article

Series Endurance
Drivers Valentino Rossi Shop Now
Author Charles Bradley

Endurance Next session

Gulf 12 hours

Gulf 12 hours

12 Dec - 14 Dec

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari plans F1 engine design overhaul for 2020

2
WEC

Senna didn't expect pole in "worst-case scenario" Bahrain

3
WEC

Peugeot could make early Le Mans return in 2022

4
WEC

Aston "cannot allow" Porsche to win in Bahrain

3h
5
MotoGP

Yamaha chief “very impressed” with Hamilton’s MotoGP test

Latest videos

Kyalami 9 Hours - Race 00:00
Endurance

Kyalami 9 Hours - Race

24 Hours Nürburgring: Race Highlights 05:29
Endurance

24 Hours Nürburgring: Race Highlights

24 Hours Nürburgring: Rast and Piana incident 00:45
Endurance

24 Hours Nürburgring: Rast and Piana incident

24 Hours Nürburgring: #122 Opel Manta return 03:05
Endurance

24 Hours Nürburgring: #122 Opel Manta return

24 Hours Nurburgring: Maxi Gotz crash 00:27
Endurance

24 Hours Nurburgring: Maxi Gotz crash

Latest news

Rossi to start Gulf 12 Hours from seventh in Ferrari
Endu

Rossi to start Gulf 12 Hours from seventh in Ferrari

Group C cars to feature at Bathurst 12 Hour
Endu

Group C cars to feature at Bathurst 12 Hour

BMW reveals teaser image of all-new M4 GT3
BEC

BMW reveals teaser image of all-new M4 GT3

Porsche beats Mercedes to IGTC crown with Kyalami win
Endu

Porsche beats Mercedes to IGTC crown with Kyalami win

Cameron joins Honda for Kyalami IGTC round
Endu

Cameron joins Honda for Kyalami IGTC round

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.