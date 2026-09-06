Kris Meeke secures maiden ERC win in Wales as Teemu Suninen claims title

Kris Meeke claimed a maiden European Rally Championship win after delivering a dominant run to victory at Rali Ceredigion in Wales.

The five-time World Rally Championship winner, co-driven by Noel O’Sullivan, delivered a masterclass performance on the ultra-fast and challenging asphalt stages, in his first ERC start since Rally Poland 2006. Meeke took the victory by 38.6s from Teemu Suninen, whose second-place finish was enough to secure a first ERC title with a round to spare.

“What a weekend, honestly,” said Meeke. “Thanks to everyone who got me here. What an incredible job. It is so enjoyable when the package is right. I feel at home again. I enjoy the drive, as everyone knows. When the package is right, I can drive."

The rally quickly evolved into a head-to-head battle between former WRC factory drivers Meeke and Suninen.

Suninen topped qualifying but it was Meeke that moved into the lead after winning Friday’s two passes through the Aberystwyth super special on Friday evening. The addition of two night stages provided a real test for the crews which Suninen rose to, as the Finn claimed both stages to take a 0.9s lead over Meeke into Saturday.

However, Suninen lost the lead in stage five after suffering a half spin as light rain arrived for his pass through the test. This allowed Meeke, driving a Toyota GR Yaris Rally2, to move into the lead where he stayed for the remainder of the event.

Suninen did manage to cut the gap to seven seconds after winning stage seven, but Saturday afternoon belonged to Meeke, who notched up four fastest times from the five afternoon stages to move into 20.5s lead over Suninen.

Meeke declared his afternoon as “one of the best rally experiences on tarmac I have ever had."

Meeke dubbed it his best weekend on tarmac Photo by: ERC

Knowing a maiden ERC title could be sewn up in Wales, Suninen adopted a clever approach on Sunday. There was, however, a scare when he spun and subsequently damaged the cooling package of his Skoda Fabia RS Raly2 in stage 14.

Suninen blitzed the final Power Stage to secure second overall, which was enough to claim a first ERC title and deny Lancia’s Andrea Mabellini, who finished sixth.

"Amazing! On Wednesday, I couldn't believe we could be on this pace, I was quite sick," said Suninen. “In the end, we managed a good job and learned a lot. These conditions are super tricky. I need to learn how the nature goes here and how the grip is. Generally, a good season for us and we've done a good job on tarmac.”

The podium was completed by outgoing ERC champion Miko Marczyk. Max McRae claimed a career best ERC finish in fourth, +1m43.8s and also boosted his British Rally Championship title hopes with the event hosting a double header for the national championship.

Rali Ceredigion in talks to retain ERC round for 2027

This year marked the end of an initial three-year contract between Rali Ceredigion and the ERC, but discussions are underway to secure a new agreement to retain its spot on the 2027 calendar.

The event brought international rallying back to Great Britain for the first time since Wales Rally GB held a round of the World Rally Championship in 2019. Rali Ceredigion has enjoyed rapid growth since its inaugural running in 2019, with the step up to ERC coming in 2024. This was made possible by a huge community effort in the Ceredigion region that helped secure funding from local councils and businesses to bring an idea to reality, through an army of 1250 volunteers.

During the three-year deal, the event has proved a success not only for Aberystwyth and the Ceredigion region. Drivers have also praised the rally’s challenging asphalt stages, claiming the event to be one of the toughest and most enjoyable tarmac rounds in international rallying.

“It’s one of the best experiences in a rally car. These stages offer something incredible. When the package is right, and you can commit… the levels of commitment on these stages you need is something crazy,” said Meeke of the stages.

Suninen won the final event in the Welsh rally's initial three-year agreement

With the WRC now expected to return to Great Britain next year with the all-new Rally Scotland tipped for an October date, there is a prospect that the UK could host rounds of the WRC and ERC next year.

"I think it's been a huge success. We've learnt a lot about how to grow the rally and the popularity of the event has obviously grown. Our entry this year has been the biggest entry we've ever had, whether that's national or international. I think we're in a good place. I think the community thing has been fantastic,” Rali Ceredigion event director Charlie Jukes told Motortsport.com.

“We're obviously at the end of our three-year deal and we are in discussions. I'd like to think that we can continue it, but that obviously isn't sorted yet. That's where we're trying to go. That's basically where we would like to be.

“There's discussions going on. There's nothing negative. Everybody's very happy with the event. Obviously, there is a new promoter so there are all these things going on. I'm hoping that we can get something sorted within the next few weeks and months.

“I don't think [WRC heading to Scotland will affect our event]. I think it's positive that it's coming back. I think it creates a spotlight for the sport even more and highlights how strong and good this event is.”

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