Wales secures 2024 European Rally Championship round

The news means international rallying will return to Britain for first time since the 2019 Wales Rally GB - the last time the World Rally Championship visited these shores.

Rali Ceredigion will host the penultimate round of the ERC season from 30 August-1 September.

The asphalt rally located around the seaside town of Aberystwyth has been growing in stature since its inaugural edition in 2019. This year it hosted the fifth round of the British Rally Championship and a round of the FIA European Rally Trophy.

Event organisers have been working closely with regional stakeholders, including Ceredigion County Council, and commercial partners to secure the resources and infrastructure that has helped achieve ERC status for next year.

The ERC season will kick off on gravel in Hungary on 12-14 April before crews tackle the first of five Tarmac rallies with a visit to Rally Islas Canarias in May.

Photo by: atWorld Oliver Solberg, Elliott Edmondson, Volkswagen Polo GTi R5

Royal Rally Scandinavia will host the third round in June before the series heads to Estonia. Rally Estonia lost its place on the WRC calendar for next year in favour of Latvia, which has been promoted from the ERC to the 2024 WRC schedule.

Rally di Roma has retained its place on the calendar alongside the Czech Republic’s Barum Rally.

Following a trip to Wales, the season will conclude in Poland for the Silesia Rally in October.

“We’ve worked hard to deliver a calendar that blends new events with rallies that have, for many years, played a key role in the ongoing success of the ERC,” said championship manager Iain Campbell.

“We are very pleased with the balance that’s been achieved as it’s important to freshen up the calendar whenever it’s practical and beneficial to do so, without losing out on the opportunity to include more long-standing events.”

FIA European Rally Championship 2024 calendar:

Rally Hungary (gravel) - 12-14 April

Rally Islas Canarias, Spain (Tarmac) - 2-4 May

Royal Rally Scandinavia, Sweden (gravel) - 13-15 June

Rally Estonia (gravel) – 5-7 July

Rally di Roma Capitale, Italy (Tarmac) - 26-28 July

Barum Rally, Czech Republic, (Tarmac)- 16-18 August

Rali Ceredigion, Wales (Tarmac) - 30 August-1 September

Silesia Rally, Poland (Tarmac) - 11-13 October