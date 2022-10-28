ETCR champion Tambay: "It's easier to drive a GT3"

Adrien Tambay can now call himself a world champion. The French driver was crowned as the first FIA-designated champion of the ETCR electric touring car championship within the CUPRA EKS structure.

The Frenchman, with a lot of experience in the DTM, arrived in the new 100% electric touring car championship without knowing what to expect but with the conviction that he could do well.

"I knew I would do well because I was always confident that I could win the title, especially as it's a championship where you have to adapt quickly. I learned a lot from my teammates, and we were able to put all their knowledge on the track,” he said in an exclusive interview with Autosport.

Tambay said he was "very proud of the title," especially as it was his first season in the championship. "I'm very grateful to CUPRA for the opportunity and for thinking of me. It's been a fantastic year, and I've felt right at home in the team."

But it wasn't an easy title, and he had to fight for it until the very last moment. "To be honest, we were fighting for the title with all the drivers until the last race," he admitted. "[Maxime] Martin and [Mikel] Azcona were there until the end, so I fought against everyone."

Tambay stressed that the most important thing was to fight against himself. "The CUPRA was running very well, so I knew I was my main rival. I was on the podium regularly all season. Fighting against my teammates was good because I knew the title would stay at CUPRA. I have shared many moments of my career with Mattias [Ekstrom], with Audi in the DTM, and I can say that he is my friend, so the competition between us was very healthy. And I can say the same about Tom [Blomqvist] and Jordi [Gene]."

Adrien Tambay, Cupra ETCR Photo by: CUPRA

He also had the opportunity to share the track with two of the biggest names in touring car racing worldwide: the aforementioned Azcona and Gene. "I met Jordi this year, and I can say he's my friend," Tambay said. "He's a great guy, and quite an example of a veteran and dedication to the sport. He's still very fast, and he's been an excellent team-mate. I used to watch him race when I was a kid, so I can say I'm a bit of a fan of his, and it was special to share a track with him."

"With Azcona, I haven't coincided much because he went to Hyundai this year," he added. "During the weekend, we are all in our bubble, but whenever we met on track, we have always been very respectful. He's a very fast guy, one of the best in touring cars, and being able to beat him is very special. At CUPRA they were disappointed after he left, and doing what he wasn't able to do was great. I hope to get to know him better next year and have more battles on track."

When asked about the peculiar format of the electric contest, the French driver was all for it. "Honestly, I quite like having more opportunities to race without having to think about the rest of the weekend. We go 'flat out' from the first lap, so you have to be ready to go flat out as soon as you get in the car. It also requires a lot of improvisation, and that's something I also like. I think this format allows the drivers to bring out their true potential. If you win this championship, you have a good level."

Tambay wanted to emphasize that last point and did not hesitate to elaborate on it. "It's one of the categories I've enjoyed the most, and I think this is the most difficult car I've ever raced. You have no ABS, very little traction control, a lot of weight, almost street tires, almost 700 hp in qualifying, no engine braking, hardly any downforce," he explained.

"Doing a qualifying lap with this type of car has been one of the biggest challenges of my career. Even the GT3s are very easy compared to these cars, and every driver who has tested them will tell you the same thing. It's like riding a raging bull."

Adrien Tambay, Cupra ETCR Photo by: CUPRA

While there is excitement inside the car, from the outside, it's not proving to be such an engaging championship, and the viewing figures are still low. "I think the last race of the year is the example to follow," he reflected, referring to sharing the track with other championships.

"If the races are broadcasted on TV on a regular basis is also important, and if there were one or two more manufacturers, we would be at the level of Formula E. There's no reason why it shouldn't be. In terms of spectacle, it's an impressive championship," he stressed.

In 2023 that could change with the arrival of new brands. "It's still a new category, so all the brands will do their best this winter to improve. It's the same for CUPRA, Hyundai, Romeos, or the new brands coming in," Tambay said, already with his sights set on retaining the title.

"We have to give the maximum if we want to continue at the same level. This year at CUPRA, we had a great package, and I honestly don't know what next year's package will be like. This winter, they will have to work flat out, and I'm looking forward to getting back on track next year so I can keep improving."

On his recent fatherhood and the possibility of him picking up his baton in motorsport, Tambay made it clear that "it will be whatever she wants to be. I would love it if she wanted to try, but it's a very complicated world, and I certainly won't be the most relaxed father if she decides to race in the end. It will be up to her to decide what she wants to do. I will continue to love her, whether she is a lawyer, a dancer, a driver… Time will tell," he concluded.