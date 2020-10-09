Watch: The PURE ETCR launch from Copenhagen

Tune is as the new PURE ETCR touring car series gives the world’s leading vehicle manufacturers a global stage to showcase electric technology in a high-performance arena where winner takes all.
Bringing together the wheel-to-wheel action for which touring car racing has gained a global following, breathtaking acceleration and some of the world’s best drivers.
PURE ETCR combines all this with a ground-breaking event format and exhilarating on-track battles at some of the best circuits the planet has to offer.
