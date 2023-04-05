Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season

The 17-year-old Japanese driver will contest the eight-round series, starting at Portimao on April 29-30, making the step up from the now-defunct W Series.

She will combine the programme with a previously-announced effort in the Italian F2000 Trophy and Drexler Cup, two lower-level series open to Formula 3-level machinery that share grids for most of their races.

Noda kicked off that campaign, using the same Dallara 320 she will race in Euroformula, with a double victory in the opening round at Mugello last month.

“This decision is a huge challenge and a big step in my career, I am looking forward to it," commented Noda. "I know I will learn and improve so much by competing against superfast and experienced drivers. I just want to do my best, improve and have fun.

"It is very exciting news after my recent win at Mugello. I never give up, even when things are hard, that’s the spirit that led to last week’s victory."

Noda's father Hideki, an ex-Formula 1 and IndyCar racer, added: “Juju will be up against a top-level team that enters six cars and has won three of the last four championships [Motopark].

"A real challenge for a small, one-car team can like us, but Juju has already shown us in the past how she can go above and beyond and achieve the impossible."

Noda finished 14th overall in the W Series last year, scoring a best finish of ninth before the all-female championship halted its season early amid financial woes.

She had a guaranteed seat for the 2023 season as part of the W Series Academy team had the championship been able to continue.

Other drivers confirmed for the 2023 Euroformula Open campaign so far include Francesco Simonazzi, who was a race winner in the category last year, US Formula 4 champion Noel Leon and GB3 race winner Bryce Aron.