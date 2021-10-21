Tickets Subscribe
Extreme E / Island X Prix News

Extreme E reveals unforgiving Island X-Prix course through military base

By:

Extreme E has revealed a hard and unforgiving course through the Capo Teulada military base in Sardinia that will underpin its fourth round, the Island X-Prix, this weekend.

Extreme E reveals unforgiving Island X-Prix course through military base

Compared to the deep sand that typified the opening rounds in Saudi Arabia and Senegal, the Sardinian route in the ex-NATO facility features a fine layer of dust over compacted rocky terrain.

This is expected to unsettle the rear axles of the Odyssey 21 E-SUV, while deep unsighted ruts have been created throughout by rainfall and tank activity in the area.

The 4.37-mile (7.03km) lap, extended by 30 metres after the repositioning of one of the 28 gates, opens with a choice of six routes on the sprint to the first waypoint.

A first half of the lap remains wide and with different racing lines before narrowing for the timed super sector, which awards points to the fastest team, and is bookended by two water hazards.

The course then opens again for the remainder, with the majority of the corners running for 90-degrees on the sprint to the finish and driver changeover zone.

Most drivers are expected to deploy their ‘hyperdrive’ boost through this section.

A perimeter fence has been erected to ensure livestock, namely cows and goats, do not halt play by venturing onto the course, while an electric storm remains a risk for Sunday.

Further measures to prepare the area for Extreme E include the removal of approximately 60 boulders from the course.

Island X Prix track map

Island X Prix track map

Photo by: Extreme E

While official figures are yet to be released, available power is believed to be well below the 470kW maximum although the dust sitting over the rock is expected to create particularly slippery conditions.

A shorter course will be used for the subsequent technical, tyre and rookies' tests that take place immediately after the X-Prix.

DTM champion, Timo Scheider, an Extreme E reserve driver and track design consultant, said: “The challenge is really high this time.

“It will be totally different to what we’ve seen in the entire season.

“We have a solid rock base here and water splashes, which are brand new to the challenges we’ve had so far this year, but for me the biggest challenges in Sardinia are the hidden bumps.

“We have some medium to high-speed corners so weight transfer is very crucial, you have to be super sensible on the surface, the hidden bumps will create trouble I’m sure so for people watching it at home, it will be mega.

“The drivers will have to be very focused.”

Read Also:

Extreme E’s female reserve driver Tamara Molinaro added: “Like always in Extreme E, for sure it’s very difficult.

“It’s really tricky in some places with bumps and compressions that you can’t really spot from being in the car, so it will be an interesting weekend.

“We have a really hard compact gravel, which has a different grip level compared to the surfaces we’ve seen so far.”

How XE's Arctic adventure gave a chilly reminder of the fixes to find Prime

How XE's Arctic adventure gave a chilly reminder of the fixes to find

Extreme E’s third round provided the very definition of extreme conditions in the Arctic Circle, and despite settling on a successful format and Andretti United taking a maiden win, there remains plenty of work to do with the spec cars that froze in action

Extreme E
Aug 30, 2021
Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved Prime

Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved

McLaren's announcement that it will enter the Extreme E series for electric SUVs next year came as something of a surprise. But it brings benefits that other championships it could seek to enter cannot, while providing a timely boost to a start-up that has had to cancel two of its South American rounds.

Extreme E
Jun 13, 2021
Why Extreme E's Senegal round hints at the series' true potential Prime

Why Extreme E's Senegal round hints at the series' true potential

Extreme E's second round on the sands of Senegal refined some the more clunky aspects of the series' debut event in Saudi Arabia. Even though its star-studded finale between Lewis Hamilton's X44 team and Rosberg X Racing proved anticlimactic, the pieces are in place for the series to only get better

Extreme E
Jun 1, 2021
How Extreme E exceeded expectations to pass its first major test Prime

How Extreme E exceeded expectations to pass its first major test

The racing may have lacked the explosive conclusion to Formula E's first race in 2014 and was not without its hiccups. But Extreme E's leap into the unknown appears to have paid off, delivering a spectacle quite unlike anything else

Extreme E
Apr 5, 2021
Extreme E: The team-by-team guide Prime

Extreme E: The team-by-team guide

The world’s newest motorsport discipline is set to go racing for the first time this weekend. Extreme E’s innovations and plans have raised some eyebrows, but it also provides an exciting list of competitors and teams for the inaugural campaign

Extreme E
Apr 2, 2021
How Extreme E’s charging solution could transform motorsport Prime

How Extreme E’s charging solution could transform motorsport

The new off-road SUV series aims to go boldly into the unknown on several fronts, but perhaps its most significant measure will involve the energy source powering its fleet of cars

Extreme E
Apr 1, 2021
How XE's star power puts Formula E under pressure Prime

How XE's star power puts Formula E under pressure

With the addition of Jenson Button's own team to join the involvement of fellow Formula 1 champions Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg in Extreme E's ranks, the new electric SUV series is brimming with star power to enable it to deliver on its promise

Extreme E
Jan 29, 2021
Driving the electric beast behind XE’s off-road eco-crusade Prime

Driving the electric beast behind XE’s off-road eco-crusade

In October, Motorsport.com headed to the South of France to sample the Odyssey 21 - the titanic 550bhp machine underpinning Alejandro Agag's latest electric venture. But for such a big beast, it's a nimble machine that should provide spectacular entertainment…

Extreme E
Dec 10, 2020

