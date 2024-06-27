Extreme H reveals its new Hydrogen-powered off-road racer

Extreme H has officially launched the hydrogen-powered car that forms the backbone of the new series, which will contest a 10-round calendar in its inaugural season next year.

Championship organisers took the covers of its Pioneer 25 hydrogen-powered off-road spec car aboard the series’ St. Helena vessel at London’s Tower Bridge on Thursday afternoon.

Extreme H is set to become the first hydrogen-powered off-road racing world championship after securing an agreement with the FIA, and will take over from Alejandro Agag’s all-electric Extreme E series, which is contesting its final season this year.

Spark Racing Technology, which designed Extreme E’s Odyssey 21 car, is behind the Pioneer 21, which can produce 550 horsepower at its peak power output.

The car is equipped with a hydrogen fuel cell from Symbio the championship’s official fuel cell provider. The 75kW hydrogen fuel cell replaces the battery as the principal energy source.

The car weighs in at 2,200 kilograms, is 2.4 metres wide, can achieve 0-100kph in 4.5 seconds and is able to scale gradients of up to 130%.

Each Pioneer 25 raced in Extreme H comprises a common package of standardised parts from Spark Racing Technology. Teams can however redesign front and rear bodywork and lights in to replicate the look of everyday car models.

Extreme H car unveil Photo by: Matt Ben Stone

“We are incredibly proud to introduce the world to the first hydrogen racing car and the Extreme H series. This launch is not just about a new vehicle; it’s about pioneering the future of sustainable motorsport,” said Extreme H CEO Agag.

“Hydrogen fuel cells offer a remarkable opportunity to reduce our carbon footprint and promote clean energy solutions, and we are proud to lead this charge with Extreme H.

“The evolution to Extreme H is a momentous moment for our championship. It’s important for every motorsport series to have a unique selling point and hydrogen is very significant. We are undoubtedly hydrogen pioneers, the first in this space, and we are excited to showcase the potential of an element that, in large parts, remains a hugely untapped resource.”

The Pioneer 25 has been described as a “significant upgrade” on the Odyssey 21 with the vehicle currently undergoing a rigorous testing and development programme.

It is due to make its first public appearance at Extreme E’s Hydro X-Prix in Scotland next month (13-14 July), ahead of an intensive test at the Island X-Prix in Sardinia in September.

“We’ve learnt a lot from the Odyssey 21, which we have carried forwards, but it’s an all-new chassis and a purpose-built racing car for the hydrogen fuel cell. We wanted the racing to be more intense and we wanted the race cars to be faster,” said Extreme E technical director Mark Grain.

“The Pioneer 25 is a significant upgrade on the Odyssey 21. Overall performance of the car has taken a big step forward.”

It was confirmed at the launch that the championship will contest 10 rounds next year, beginning in April. The series will open in Saudi Arabia before the European leg of the campaign begins in the UK. Germany and Italy are set to host rounds with the finale to take place in USA.

Calendar dates will be confirmed later this year along with confirmation of the teams and drivers that will participate.

Extreme H car unveil Photo by: Matt Ben Stone

Extreme H car unveil Photo by: Matt Ben Stone