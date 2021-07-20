Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Rosberg: Why I believe motorsport can be a force for good
Extreme E News

Rosberg XE team partners with UN on climate initiative

By:

Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg has partnered his Extreme E team with the United Nations to commit to aiding its Sports For Climate Action Framework.

Rosberg XE team partners with UN on climate initiative

Alongside its participation in Extreme E's 'Legacy Projects' that aim to benefit the local environments in which each round is held, Rosberg X Racing has set up its own campaign.

Launched as the 'Driven by Purpose' programme, the crew planted over 100 trees at the pre-season testing venue at Motorland Aragon in Spain before enrolling in a gender equality-grounded project for the maiden round in AlUla, Saudi Arabia.

In Senegal, the team partnered with Little Sun to donate 180 solar-powered reading lamps to schools.

Rosberg X Racing, which has now been recognised at a net carbon-zero outfit, has signed up to the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework and will work with sporting organisations to support action against the climate crisis.

Recent Motorsport.com guest columnist Rosberg wrote: "I see motorsport and the wider mobility industry as an ecosystem, where every aspect of it can help drive positive change, from the sustainable solutions it develops to the role it can play in educating people on the threat of climate change and how to tackle it.

"Innovating, racing and educating together is how we can make a difference."

Derived from the 2015 Paris Agreement, the Sports for Climate Action Framework works to promote greater environmental responsibility via education and communication.

Molly Taylor, Johan Kristoffersson, Rosberg X Racing

Molly Taylor, Johan Kristoffersson, Rosberg X Racing

Photo by: Charly Lopez / Motorsport Images

Rosberg X Racing joins Extreme E and over 240 other participants currently signed up to the Framework.

Rosberg added: "I'm proud to be leading a team which continues to place sustainability at the heart of everything it does and together with our partners we look forward to continuing to be a leading force for good in the fight against climate change and in championing diversity and equality."

Former Mercedes F1 driver Rosberg will also be a guest speaker at the United Nations Climate Change Conference that will take place in Glasgow in November.

The timing of this COP26 meeting is being used to push for Extreme E to hold a round in the Outer Hebrides this season to fill in for the Brazil and Argentina round, which have been cancelled due to the ongoing global health crisis.

This context was also used as the basis for Prince William to drive the standardised Odyssey 21 E-SUV at Knockhill earlier this year.

shares
comments
Rosberg: Why I believe motorsport can be a force for good

Previous article

Rosberg: Why I believe motorsport can be a force for good
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes: British GP red flag saved Hamilton from retirement

2
NASCAR Cup

Brad Keselowski could become the next owner/driver in NASCAR

3
IndyCar

IndyCar, NBC Sports announce multi-year deal extension

39 min
4
GT

Macau Cup: Bofuri race report

5
Formula E

Proposed Formula E budget caps outlined for 2023/24 season

4 h
Latest news
Rosberg XE team partners with UN on climate initiative
Extreme E

Rosberg XE team partners with UN on climate initiative

1 h
Rosberg: Why I believe motorsport can be a force for good
Extreme E

Rosberg: Why I believe motorsport can be a force for good

Jul 9, 2021
Motorsport Images and Extreme E partnership enjoys stunning start
Video Inside
Extreme E

Motorsport Images and Extreme E partnership enjoys stunning start

Jul 1, 2021
Chip Ganassi: I’m out of NASCAR but “still heavily involved in motorsports”
NAS

Chip Ganassi: I’m out of NASCAR but “still heavily involved in motorsports”

Jun 30, 2021
Kleinschmidt to replace Hurtgen for full XE season at Abt
Extreme E

Kleinschmidt to replace Hurtgen for full XE season at Abt

Jun 24, 2021
Latest videos
Prince William Drives an Extreme E Car! 03:07
Extreme E
Jun 24, 2021

Prince William Drives an Extreme E Car!

Motorsport Images: Extreme E photography agency 02:57
Extreme E
Jun 17, 2021

Motorsport Images: Extreme E photography agency

Extreme E: Brazil and Argentina's rounds called off 00:44
Extreme E
Jun 12, 2021

Extreme E: Brazil and Argentina's rounds called off

Extreme E: Hamilton's X44 team tops opening Senegal XE qualifying 00:32
Extreme E
May 29, 2021

Extreme E: Hamilton's X44 team tops opening Senegal XE qualifying

Extreme E: Sainz wants to consider age and size in pitstop rules 00:38
Extreme E
May 29, 2021

Extreme E: Sainz wants to consider age and size in pitstop rules

More from
Matt Kew
Powell joins Envision Virgin as Formula E sim driver
Formula E

Powell joins Envision Virgin as Formula E sim driver

Proposed Formula E budget caps outlined for 2023/24 season
Formula E

Proposed Formula E budget caps outlined for 2023/24 season

How Bird's crash recovery became Formula E's fairytale of New York New York City E-Prix II Prime
Formula E

How Bird's crash recovery became Formula E's fairytale of New York

Trending Today

Mercedes: British GP red flag saved Hamilton from retirement
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: British GP red flag saved Hamilton from retirement

Brad Keselowski could become the next owner/driver in NASCAR
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Brad Keselowski could become the next owner/driver in NASCAR

IndyCar, NBC Sports announce multi-year deal extension
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar, NBC Sports announce multi-year deal extension

Macau Cup: Bofuri race report
GT GT

Macau Cup: Bofuri race report

Proposed Formula E budget caps outlined for 2023/24 season
Formula E Formula E

Proposed Formula E budget caps outlined for 2023/24 season

The hidden consequences of Verstappen's British GP crash
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

The hidden consequences of Verstappen's British GP crash

FIA explains Hamilton blame for Verstappen F1 collision
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA explains Hamilton blame for Verstappen F1 collision

Ferrari unveiled the scarlet red F150 in Maranello
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari unveiled the scarlet red F150 in Maranello

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved Prime

Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved

McLaren's announcement that it will enter the Extreme E series for electric SUVs next year came as something of a surprise. But it brings benefits that other championships it could seek to enter cannot, while providing a timely boost to a start-up that has had to cancel two of its South American rounds.

Extreme E
Jun 13, 2021
Why Extreme E's Senegal round hints at the series' true potential Prime

Why Extreme E's Senegal round hints at the series' true potential

Extreme E's second round on the sands of Senegal refined some the more clunky aspects of the series' debut event in Saudi Arabia. Even though its star-studded finale between Lewis Hamilton's X44 team and Rosberg X Racing proved anticlimactic, the pieces are in place for the series to only get better

Extreme E
Jun 1, 2021
How Extreme E exceeded expectations to pass its first major test Prime

How Extreme E exceeded expectations to pass its first major test

The racing may have lacked the explosive conclusion to Formula E's first race in 2014 and was not without its hiccups. But Extreme E's leap into the unknown appears to have paid off, delivering a spectacle quite unlike anything else

Extreme E
Apr 5, 2021
Extreme E: The team-by-team guide Prime

Extreme E: The team-by-team guide

The world’s newest motorsport discipline is set to go racing for the first time this weekend. Extreme E’s innovations and plans have raised some eyebrows, but it also provides an exciting list of competitors and teams for the inaugural campaign

Extreme E
Apr 2, 2021
How Extreme E’s charging solution could transform motorsport Prime

How Extreme E’s charging solution could transform motorsport

The new off-road SUV series aims to go boldly into the unknown on several fronts, but perhaps its most significant measure will involve the energy source powering its fleet of cars

Extreme E
Apr 1, 2021
How XE's star power puts Formula E under pressure Prime

How XE's star power puts Formula E under pressure

With the addition of Jenson Button's own team to join the involvement of fellow Formula 1 champions Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg in Extreme E's ranks, the new electric SUV series is brimming with star power to enable it to deliver on its promise

Extreme E
Jan 29, 2021
Driving the electric beast behind XE’s off-road eco-crusade Prime

Driving the electric beast behind XE’s off-road eco-crusade

In October, Motorsport.com headed to the South of France to sample the Odyssey 21 - the titanic 550bhp machine underpinning Alejandro Agag's latest electric venture. But for such a big beast, it's a nimble machine that should provide spectacular entertainment…

Extreme E
Dec 10, 2020
Why a fearsome ‘electric alliance’ will have lasting significance Prime

Why a fearsome ‘electric alliance’ will have lasting significance

OPINION: Formula E has invested in Extreme E to create a formal allegiance between the two most influential electric motorsport series. Allaying fears of financial uncertainty, together they will shape the future of battery-powered motorsport competition…

Formula E
Nov 4, 2020

Latest news

Rosberg XE team partners with UN on climate initiative
Extreme E Extreme E

Rosberg XE team partners with UN on climate initiative

Rosberg: Why I believe motorsport can be a force for good
Extreme E Extreme E

Rosberg: Why I believe motorsport can be a force for good

Motorsport Images and Extreme E partnership enjoys stunning start
Video Inside
Extreme E Extreme E

Motorsport Images and Extreme E partnership enjoys stunning start

Chip Ganassi: I’m out of NASCAR but “still heavily involved in motorsports”
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Chip Ganassi: I’m out of NASCAR but “still heavily involved in motorsports”

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.