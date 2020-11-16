Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
17 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Tickets
20 Nov
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
24 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
12 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Extreme E / Breaking news

Sainz Sr set to race in first Extreme E season

shares
comments
Sainz Sr set to race in first Extreme E season
By:
Co-author: Sergio Lillo

Two-time World Rally champion Carlos Sainz Sr is expected to race in the inaugural season of the Extreme E all-electric SUV off-road racing championship, Motorsport.com understands.

In addition to his 2010 and 2018 successes, the 58-year-old completed his hat-trick of Dakar Rally victories earlier this year by winning aboard an X-raid Mini Buggy.

During the January event in Saudi Arabia, Sainz met with long-time friend, fellow Spaniard and XE founder Alejandro Agag and had a first look at the ODYSSEY 21 E-SUV.

The car had been on-site prior to contesting the final stage of the 2020 Dakar, for which it was given an invitational entry and driven by ex-World Rallycross racer Ken Block.

It is thought Sainz then tested the 550bhp car in the official XE shakedown at the Chateau de Lastours in southern France last month as part of private line up of "major-profile drivers".

Subsequently, however, Mercedes Formula 1 driver Valtteri Bottas and nine-time WRC champion Sebastien Loeb were both revealed as having also taken part in the running.

Motorsport.com understands that Sainz will sign for an XE team.

Sainz told Motorsport.com: "[XE] is a new championship in my specialty: the cross-country rally raids. It's interesting because it introduces the whole electric theme.

"I'm still not very clear about the racing format and so on, but I'm looking at it. We are analysing everything, but the Dakar will remain the number one priority."

As part of the mandated male-female driver pairing in XE, Sainz could partner with Laia Sanz - a 10-time motorbike finisher of the Dakar Rally.

Although Sanz has traditionally competed on two wheels, she has made fleeting appearances in the SEAT Eurocup, in the TCR class of the 24H Series and in RX Lites.

 

Why a fearsome ‘electric alliance’ will have lasting significance

Previous article

Why a fearsome ‘electric alliance’ will have lasting significance
Load comments

About this article

Series Extreme E
Drivers Carlos Sainz
Author Matt Kew

Trending Today

Mir: Title-winning Valencia MotoGP race was a “nightmare”
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Mir: Title-winning Valencia MotoGP race was a “nightmare”

Latest news

Sainz Sr set to race in first Extreme E season
Extreme E Extreme E / Breaking news

Sainz Sr set to race in first Extreme E season

Why a fearsome ‘electric alliance’ will have lasting significance Prime
Formula E Formula E / Analysis

Why a fearsome ‘electric alliance’ will have lasting significance

Why latest Hamilton-Rosberg battle won’t have the same edge Prime
Extreme E Extreme E / Opinion

Why latest Hamilton-Rosberg battle won’t have the same edge

Extreme E unites Hamilton and I for good cause, says Rosberg
Video Inside
Extreme E Extreme E / Interview

Extreme E unites Hamilton and I for good cause, says Rosberg

Trending

1
MotoGP

Mir: Title-winning Valencia MotoGP race was a “nightmare”

1h

Latest news

Sainz Sr set to race in first Extreme E season
Extreme E

Sainz Sr set to race in first Extreme E season

Why a fearsome ‘electric alliance’ will have lasting significance
Formula E

Why a fearsome ‘electric alliance’ will have lasting significance

Why latest Hamilton-Rosberg battle won’t have the same edge
Extreme E

Why latest Hamilton-Rosberg battle won’t have the same edge

Extreme E unites Hamilton and I for good cause, says Rosberg
Extreme E

Extreme E unites Hamilton and I for good cause, says Rosberg

Hamilton "jumped" at chance to start own XE team
Extreme E

Hamilton "jumped" at chance to start own XE team

Latest videos

#ThinkingForward with Nico Rosberg 10:56
Extreme E
Oct 27, 2020

#ThinkingForward with Nico Rosberg

Extreme E first season schedule reveal 08:29
Extreme E
Dec 17, 2019

Extreme E first season schedule reveal

Extreme E at the Goodwood Festival of Speed 01:07
Extreme E
Jul 8, 2019

Extreme E at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

Introducing the Extreme E E-SUV ODYSSEY 21 01:01
Extreme E
Jul 5, 2019

Introducing the Extreme E E-SUV ODYSSEY 21

Take a tour of the 'bonkers' ship that is also a racing paddock 04:41
Extreme E
Feb 4, 2019

Take a tour of the 'bonkers' ship that is also a racing paddock

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.