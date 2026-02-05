Audi backs Emma Felbermayr for 2026 F1 Academy season with Rodin Motorsport

The Audi Formula 1 team will back Emma Felbermayr in the upcoming 2026 F1 Academy season.

The Austrian driver joins the Audi Development Driver Programme as she continues in the all-female racing series for her second and final year in the championship. She will join Ella Lloyd and Ella Stevens at Rodin Motorsport.

“Continuing in F1 ACADEMY and to now do so as an official Audi Revolut F1 Team driver is a huge honour,” Felbermayr said. “To be associated with a brand that has such an incredible motorsport history, and one that supported icons like Michèle Mouton and Rahel Frey, is truly inspiring.

“I am grateful for the trust being placed in me and can't wait to sport the Audi colours on the grid, as I continue my journey in the series with Rodin Motorsport. My goal is to represent the brand with pride, build on what I learned last season, and fight for strong results."

Allan McNish, director of the Audi Driver Development Programme, added: “We are delighted to officially welcome Emma Felbermayr to the Audi Revolut F1 Team family. Her performance and dedication in her debut F1 ACADEMY season were impressive, and we see great potential for her future.

“Supporting female talent is a key priority for our F1 operations, and it is a source of pride for us to continue the legacy of strong female drivers who have succeeded with the Four Rings. We look forward to seeing Emma carry our colours on the grid in 2026."

The 19-year-old driver finished the 2025 season in 10th in the drivers' standings, collecting six points-scoring finishes and her maiden F1 Academy win in Montreal.

Felbermayr also has experience racing in the Spanish Formula 4 and the Eurocup-4 Winter Championship, both of which she also competed in with Rodin Motorsport.