F1 Academy Shanghai

British driver Megan Bruce lands 2026 F1 Academy seat with TAG Heuer and Campos Racing

British driver Megan Bruce will race for TAG Heuer and Campos Racing in the 2026 F1 Academy season

Lydia Mee
Published:
F1 Academy cars group photo

Photo by: F1 ACADEMY LTD | PARC FERMÉ

British driver Megan Bruce has secured a seat in F1 Academy for the upcoming 2026 season.

Bruce will represent TAG Heuer in the series, following on from her one-off appearance in the all-female racing championship in Singapore in 2025.

The 21-year-old driver started competitive racing just three years ago and has quickly risen through the ranks. Starting in the 2023 Caterham Academy, in which she secured her first podium after five races, she then moved to the Caterham 270R Championship.

In 2024, she made her single-seater debut in the GB4 Championship and celebrated nine top-10 finishes.

“I’m really excited to be joining TAG Heuer and Campos Racing for the 2026 F1 ACADEMY season,” said Bruce. “TAG Heuer have a major presence in motorsport and supporting many successful athletes in F1 and other sports.

"Having started this journey just three years ago, I’m super grateful for their belief in me and giving me this opportunity. I had a great time getting my first taste of F1 ACADEMY in Singapore, learning so much, so I can’t wait to work with Campos Racing and get this season started."

Bruce has gained additional experience in the inaugural F1 Academy Rookie Test and the F4 Saudi Arabian Championship.

 

She added on social media: "Announcement!! I am so excited to announce I will be racing in F1 Academy with TAG Heuer and Campos Racing! TAG Heuer have a massive presence and history in Formula 1 and motorsport, so I am honoured they have put their belief in me to represent them in F1 Academy.

"There’s been a lot of hard work to make this happen, and I want to give a big thank you to everyone I’ve worked with who’s helped me develop as a driver and given me these new opportunities.

"To think I started this journey just 3 years ago after a project to build a race car for the Caterham Academy, to now racing alongside F1, I would say is all one massive dream.

"Kicked off the season with Campos Racing already with our first test in Shanghai a few weeks ago. With so many new tracks and new experiences, I cannot wait to keep learning and give it everything this season! Bring on 2026."

 

