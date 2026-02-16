Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Chloe Chambers has 'no regrets' after F1 Academy third place finish in 2025

F1 Academy
F1 Academy
Shanghai
Chloe Chambers has 'no regrets' after F1 Academy third place finish in 2025

Rob Smedley on Lewis Hamilton's race engineer swap and the habit that "pains" him

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Rob Smedley on Lewis Hamilton's race engineer swap and the habit that "pains" him

Full entry list released for 2026 NASCAR triple-header at Atlanta

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
Full entry list released for 2026 NASCAR triple-header at Atlanta

Audi F1 announces retired F2 race winner as development driver

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Audi F1 announces retired F2 race winner as development driver

Every time the Daytona 500 champion only led a single lap

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Every time the Daytona 500 champion only led a single lap

Understanding IndyCar's new deal with Chevrolet and Honda

IndyCar
IndyCar
Understanding IndyCar's new deal with Chevrolet and Honda

Former NASCAR race director Jusan Hamilton named president of Alpha Prime Racing

NASCAR O'Reilly
NASCAR O'Reilly
Former NASCAR race director Jusan Hamilton named president of Alpha Prime Racing

GT3 racing: A cost trap? New GT Summer Series promises to end the budget lie

General
General
GT3 racing: A cost trap? New GT Summer Series promises to end the budget lie
F1 Academy Shanghai

Chloe Chambers has 'no regrets' after F1 Academy third place finish in 2025

Chloe Chambers says she has no regrets about finishing third in the 2025 F1 Academy standings

Lydia Mee
Edited:
Chloe Chambers, Campos Racing

Chloe Chambers, Campos Racing

Photo by: Pauline Ballet - Formula 1

Former F1 Academy driver Chloe Chambers has reflected on her second and final year in the all-female racing series, confirming that she has no regrets after finishing third in the 2025 drivers' championship.

“I don’t really have any regrets from F1 Academy," Chambers explained to Feeder Series.

"I think I put in as good of a performance as I could within everything that I could have controlled last year.

"There were some things that happened that were a little bit outside of my own control that took away my championship hopes, but I think in the end, I showed what I could do and what I was capable of, and I think that’s what I can take from F1 Academy with me.”

The American driver recently took part in the Formula E rookie practice session during the Miami ePrix. 

“For us, the session was just about getting through their typical FP1 run plan,” she explained to F1 Academy. “It's a new track for the team, so I think it was more so about the feedback that I gave back to the team. I did kind of a little bit of everything.

Chloe Chambers, Campos Racing

Chloe Chambers, Campos Racing

Photo by: Meg Oliphant / Getty Images

“I did a couple of 350kW laps, then some coast laps and then 300kW laps. So I was able to get a feeling for everything, plus a practice start at the end. I was able to hopefully give back some valuable feedback to the team and hopefully we'll be back in the Formula E car again sometime in the future.”

Chambers is yet to confirm her racing plans for 2026. “At this point, I’m not 100% sure," she told Feeder Series.

"I’m still working some things out, but I’m hoping to be back in a race car, keep winning, [and] keep winning championships,” she said. “That’s my main thing – to be ready for taking on the challenge of trying to win a championship everywhere I race.”

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article F1 Academy confirms first wild card entry of 2026 as 2025 driver returns

Top Comments

More from
Lydia Mee

Rob Smedley on Lewis Hamilton's race engineer swap and the habit that "pains" him

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Rob Smedley on Lewis Hamilton's race engineer swap and the habit that "pains" him

Audi F1 announces retired F2 race winner as development driver

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Audi F1 announces retired F2 race winner as development driver

Bahrain F1 pre-season testing week 2: Where to watch live, full schedule, what to know

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Bahrain F1 pre-season testing week 2: Where to watch live, full schedule, what to know
More from
Chloe Chambers

F1 Academy star Chloe Chambers lands Formula E opportunity

F1 Academy
F1 Academy
Shanghai
F1 Academy star Chloe Chambers lands Formula E opportunity

Chloe Chambers secures test away from F1 Academy as Formula E opportunity arises

F1 Academy
F1 Academy
Singapore
Chloe Chambers secures test away from F1 Academy as Formula E opportunity arises

F1 Academy driver Chloe Chambers dreams of racing as a reality show

F1 Academy
F1 Academy
Yas Marina
F1 Academy driver Chloe Chambers dreams of racing as a reality show

Latest news

Chloe Chambers has 'no regrets' after F1 Academy third place finish in 2025

F1 Academy
F1AC F1 Academy
Shanghai
Chloe Chambers has 'no regrets' after F1 Academy third place finish in 2025

Rob Smedley on Lewis Hamilton's race engineer swap and the habit that "pains" him

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Rob Smedley on Lewis Hamilton's race engineer swap and the habit that "pains" him

Full entry list released for 2026 NASCAR triple-header at Atlanta

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
Full entry list released for 2026 NASCAR triple-header at Atlanta

Audi F1 announces retired F2 race winner as development driver

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Audi F1 announces retired F2 race winner as development driver