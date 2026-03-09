Ex-F1 Academy racer Lia Block targets ARA title in Hyundai Rally2 car

Former F1 Academy driver Lia Block has confirmed that she will be competing in the 2026 American Rally Association National Championship in a Hyundai i20 N Rally2.

Block made her American Rally Association debut in 2021 before taking a full-time role in 2022. In 2023, she raced in the Open Two-Wheel-Drive class and became the youngest champion in the series at 16 years old.

In 2024 and 2025, the American driver switched to single-seaters, and she joined the Williams Racing driver academy and raced in the all-female racing series, F1 Academy.

After leaving F1 Academy at the end of 2025, Block decided to return to the world of rally rather than pursue a future in single-seaters.

“I’m stepping up to the RC2 class in a Hyundai Rally2 car, which is very exciting for me,” Block told DirtFish.

“Obviously a big step up from the 2023 championship and the Rally3 car, but I believe in myself and my ability to learn new cars and new disciplines very quickly, so I’m just really excited for the road ahead.”

Discussing her goal of winning the championship, she added: “I think it’s very, very possible to be fighting for the championship and that’s what I will be working towards.

Lia Block, ART Grand Prix Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

“Obviously, as you know, rally is a very unpredictable sport and things can happen two corners from the finish, and I learned that already this year!

“I think I’ve already showed my talent in rally by winning the rear-wheel-drive championship in 2023, but the overall championship is definitely what I’m going for, and of course it’s a big deal.

“I think this year won’t have a lack of competition, and I think that’s going to be the most difficult part. But I really, really do look forward to it. It’s about restating myself in the world of rally.

“So I’ll just be taking it as a learning opportunity every time I’m back in the car and having fun because I think that’s the most important thing, and definitely what I’ve missed from rally in the previous years.”