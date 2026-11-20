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F1 Academy announces Apple TV streaming partnership for US from 2027

The all-female series will stream every qualifying session and race on Apple TV in the United States, adding to the tech giant's Formula 1 deal

Lydia Mee

Edited: Nov 20, 2026, 12:54 AM

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F1 Academy, which was launched as a Formula 4-level series in 2023, will be shown on Apple TV in the United States from 2027, as the tech giant expands its Formula 1 coverage.

Apple and F1 Academy announced on Thursday that every qualifying session and race will stream on Apple TV in the US next year, which will be the fifth season of the all-female racing series.

The deal builds on Apple's five-year agreement to become F1's exclusive US broadcaster, which began this season. Apple also made the F1 movie starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris and directed by Joseph Kosinski.

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F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff said the partnership was a sign of how far the series had come.

"We have built incredible momentum in the US, with a growing and increasingly engaged audience following our drivers and their journeys," Wolff explained.

"This landmark partnership with Apple TV in the US marks another important step in the growth of F1 Academy. To have a global brand like Apple recognise the potential of our sport and commit its platform and resources to helping us reach new audiences is a powerful statement of how far we have come and where we are heading.

Nina Gademan, MP Motorsport

Photo by: Dom Gibbons / LAT Images via Getty Images

"Visibility remains fundamental to our mission. When young girls can switch on their screens and see women racing, competing, and succeeding, it changes what they believe is possible. With Apple TV alongside us, we have an incredible opportunity to build on that momentum and take F1 Academy to the next level in 2027.”

Apple's global head of sports, Jim DeLorenzo, said the young drivers "represent the future of motorsport".

"It’s been incredible to see the excitement around Formula 1 on Apple TV, and we’re thrilled to welcome F1 Academy in 2027,” he said. "These talented young drivers represent the future of motorsport, and we are excited to give them a bigger platform to share their stories, inspire new fans, and bring even more great racing to viewers on Apple TV.”

F1's chief media rights and broadcasting officer, Ian Holmes, added that the deal would help the series "inspire more women and girls to see a future for themselves in motorsport".

"F1 Academy continues to go from strength to strength, and bringing the series to Apple TV in the United States marks another exciting step in its growth," Holmes said. "Through our broadcast partnership with Apple, we have a fantastic opportunity to bring even more fans closer to the action, showcase the incredible talent and personalities coming through the series, and inspire more women and girls to see a future for themselves in motorsport."

Viewers will need a US Apple TV subscription to watch, according to Apple.

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