F1 Academy at Shanghai: How to watch live, full schedule, what to know

The 2026 F1 Academy season will begin with the first round in Shanghai, China, from 13-15 March.

The all-female racing series will feature as a support race to the Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix and will comprise a 40-minute practice session followed by a 30-minute qualifying on Friday. Saturday and Sunday will host a race each day, both of which will be 13 laps.

Here is everything you need to know to follow the F1 Academy series in China live.

When is the 2026 F1 Academy round 1 in Shanghai?

Friday, 13 March

Free practice

Local time: 09:10 - 09:50

GMT: 01:10 - 01:50

PST: 18:10 - 18:50 (Thursday, 12 March)

ET: 21:10 - 21:50 (Thursday, 12 March)

CET: 02:10 - 02:50

Qualifying

Local time: 14:10 - 14:40

GMT: 06:10 - 06:40

PST: 23:10 - 23:40 (Thursday, 12 March)

ET: 02:10 - 02:40

CET: 07:10 - 07:40

Saturday, 14 March

Race 1

Local time: 13:45 - 14:20

GMT: 05:45 - 06:20

PST: 22:45 - 23:20 (Friday, 13 March)

ET: 01:45 - 02:20

CET: 06:45 - 07:20

Sunday, 15 March

Race 2

Local time: 10:40 - 11:15

GMT: 02:40 - 03:15

PST: 19:40 - 20:15 (Saturday, 14 March)

ET: 22:40 - 23:15 (Saturday, 14 March)

CET: 03:40 - 04:15

Chloe Chambers, Campos Racing, Doriane Pin, PREMA Racing, Maya Weug, MP Motorsport in Parc Ferme Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

How to watch F1 Academy in Shanghai

Fans from all regions will be able to follow the 2026 F1 Academy season live on F1 TV and the official F1 Academy YouTube channel. For fans watching in the UK, Sky Sports F1 will be broadcasting the races live and for those watching in the US, it will be broadcast on Apple.

Full list of F1 Academy broadcasters

Antena – Romania

Apple – United States (including Guam, U.S. Virgin Islands and American Samoa)

beIN – South East Asia; MENA

Bell Media – Canada

Canal+ – France, Monaco, Andorra, Switzerland, Mauritius, Haiti, DROM COM, POM and Sub-Saharan Africa

DAZN – Portugal; Spain & Andorra

DigitAlb – Albania

Digiturk – Turkey

ELTA / Videoland – Chinese Taipei (Taiwan)

ESPN – Caribbean Territories; Latin America

FanCode – India

Fox Argentina – Argentina

Fox Sports – Australia

Globo (HL only) – Brazil

Guangdong (HL only) – China

Nova – Bulgaria

ORF – Austria

Rush Sports – Caribbean

Sky – UK & Republic of Ireland

Sky Deutschland – Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Luxembourg & Liechtenstein

Sky Italia (HL only) – Italy, San Marino & Vatican State

Sky NZ – New Zealand

Supersport – Pan-regional Africa

Tencent (HL only) – China

TV Nova – Czech Republic & Slovakia

Viaplay – Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Netherlands & Iceland

Eleven Sports – Poland

F1 Academy: 2026 teams and drivers

The 2026 F1 Academy will feature six teams, each comprising three drivers. Each Formula 1 team supports at least one driver, and the remaining drivers are supported by key sponsors of the series.

Prema Racing

Mathilda Paatz - Supported by Aston Martin

Payton Westcott - Supported by Mercedes

Natalia Granada - Supported by SEPHORA

Campos Racing

Megan Bruce - Supported by TAG Heuer

Rafaela Ferreira - Supported by Racing Bulls

Alisha Palmowski - Supported by Red Bull

MP Motorsport

Nina Gademan - Supported by Alpine

Alba Larsen - Supported by Ferrari

Esmee Kosterman - Supported by LEGO

Rodin Motorsport

Emma Felbermayr - Supported by Audi

Ella Lloyd - Supported by McLaren

Ella Stevens - Supported by McLaren Oxagon

ART Grand Prix

Lisa Billard - Supported by Gatorade

Kaylee Countryman - Supported by Haas

Jade Jacquet - Supported by Williams

Hitech

Wei Shi (Wildcard) - Supported by Juss Sports

Ava Dobson - Supported by American Express

Rachel Robertson - Supported by Puma