F1 Academy Las Vegas

F1 Academy champion Alisha Palmowski confirms 2027 contract and joins Red Bull Junior Team

The 2026 F1 Academy champion will step up to the Formula Regional European Championship with Rodin Motorsport next season

Lydia Mee

Published: Nov 13, 2026, 11:07 AM

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Alisha Palmowski, Campos Racing

Photo by: F1 ACADEMY LTD | PARC FERMÉ





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2026 F1 Academy champion Alisha Palmowski has confirmed her next career move after clinching the title of the all-female racing series in Austin, Texas.

The Briton will race in the Formula Regional European Championship (FREC) in 2027 after F1 Academy and Red Bull confirmed a fully funded seat for this year's champion.

The 20-year-old driver will join Rodin Motorsport for her move to FREC. She will also join the Red Bull Junior Team next season, with a testing programme as part of the deal.

Palmowski made her F1 Academy debut in Qatar in 2024 as a wildcard entry, before Red Bull backed her for a full season with Campos Racing in 2025.

She stayed with Red Bull and Campos for 2026 and sealed the title with three races still to run, having taken five wins and seven podiums by the end of the penultimate round.

"I'm so excited to continue my journey with the support of Red Bull and F1 Academy behind me," Palmowski said. "Winning the F1 Academy title in Austin, with my family there and so many people cheering me on, was surreal, and it's a weekend I'll never forget.

“I’ve developed so much as a driver and as a person over the last two seasons, and the support I’ve received from Campos Racing, Red Bull and F1 Academy has been incredible. It’s taken a lot of hard work to get here, and I know there’s still a lot more to do but having that belief and support behind me makes the journey clearer.

"Next season brings a new series, a new team and a fresh opportunity to test myself. Moving up the single-seater ladder has always been the goal, and I'm incredibly grateful to have the opportunity to race in Formula Regional with Rodin Motorsport. I can't wait to get going."

F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff said Palmowski had earned her place in Red Bull's programme.

"What a journey it's been for Alisha. From joining us as a Wild Card Driver in 2024 to becoming F1 Academy Champion just two years later, she has grabbed this opportunity with both hands," Wolff said. "Not only has she proven herself a worthy Champion, but she has also demonstrated to Red Bull Racing that she warrants their continued support and a place in their Junior Programme.

Alisha Palmowski, Campos Racing

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

"Helping our Champions take the next step in their development is a part of our mission at F1 Academy. We want to see them continue to progress and have the opportunities and support they need to climb further up the motorsport ladder."

She added: "We are all proud of Alisha, not only for what she has achieved on track, but also for the character, determination and integrity she has shown off it. She is a fantastic role model for the next generation."

Palmowski's time with Red Bull has already brought her close to its star driver, four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen. Speaking earlier this week, she said the lesson she most admired from watching the Dutchman was "his mentality, his aggression and his never-give-up attitude".

The F1 Academy season concludes in Las Vegas from 19 to 21 November, as part of the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend.

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