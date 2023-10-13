F1 Academy expands into karting with new global series

The F1 led all-female junior series will expand into grassroots racing by teaming up with Champions of the Future (COTF) to put up a new three-tiered karting ladder.

The Champions of the Future Academy programme (COTFA) states it will implement "a series of cost control measures, including a limit on entry fees and an engine and chassis lottery system."

The series is made up of Minis (ages 8-11), Juniors (ages 11-14) and Seniors (ages 14-17) with the goal of organising six double-header race weekends, with at least one event taking place outside Europe.

The categories will be mixed gender, but in each tier F1 Academy will support three female drivers, who will receive financial support and compete in an F1 Academy-branded kart and race suit.

The best three female drivers in the Seniors category will then be invited to participate an official F1 Academy test.

Susie Wolff Photo by: Erik Junius

According to F1 Academy Managing Director Susie Wolff the new karting series will provide a clear pathway for talented young women to enter motorsports at the lowest level and advance to the single-seater series.

"We look forward to this collaboration with Champions of The Future which will create a clear pathway from karting into F1 Academy," she said.

"COTFA will operate a lottery system for the chassis and engines plus implement a fixed budget, giving us the opportunity to identify the top talent across all age groups.

"We will also provide the best in the senior category with an F1 Academy test, giving them a chance to prove themselves to our teams.

"Champions of the Future shares F1 Academy’s vision to increase female participation, create opportunity and allow clear progression up the motorsport ladder.”

James Geidel, President of Champions of the Future, added: "COTFA will provide the base of the pyramid with a more affordable and level playing field, that aims to expand the driver pool and highlight the drivers’ talent over technical aspects.

"F1 Academy Discover Your Drive will provide the ladder needed for the most talented participants to take the next steps into single seater racing, with our common goal to increase female participation and inclusion in the world of motorsport.”

F1 Academy launched this year as a female-only single-seater feeder series, picking up several talents from the now defunct W Series.

Following a muted start with limited coverage the series will join the grand prix calendar in 2024 to earn more visibility and create closer ties to F1 itself.

From next year all 10 F1 teams will also be able to nominate one driver each in one of the 15 cars, who will race in their liveries.

This season only next week's Austin season finale is part of an F1 race weekend. With three races left at COTA, former W Series frontrunner Marta Garcia is the favourite to take the inaugural title.