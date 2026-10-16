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Ferrari-backed Alba Larsen secures third F1 Academy season in 2027

Alba Larsen has confirmed she will remain in F1 Academy for a third season in 2027 with Ferrari's backing

Lydia Mee

Published: Oct 16, 2026, 1:46 PM

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Photo by: Clive Rose / Getty Images





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Alba Larsen will remain on the F1 Academy grid for 2027. The 17-year-old Danish driver has extended her partnership with the Ferrari Driver Academy, becoming the first driver to be officially confirmed for the all-female racing series next year.

2027 will be Larsen's third consecutive season in F1 Academy. Previously, the series mandated a strict two-year limit for racers, but a rule change announced last year introduced an exemption, allowing a third season exclusively for drivers whose performance indicates strong potential for continued growth.

"After two years in F1 Academy, I’ve seen first-hand how much this series has grown and how important it’s become," Larsen said.

"Susie and the team keep pushing it forward, the fans bring so much energy, and I’ve had an incredible team around me. I’ve grown a lot here too. I’m really proud to be part of it and can’t wait to be back on the grid with Scuderia Ferrari HP in 2027."

While some fans shared their excitement about Larsen's announcement, others argued she should be moving to another series.

"For her to progress her career, she should be moving to another series, even if it's sports cars or racing in America," one fan commented on Reddit, while another responded: "They have to get money behind them for that though, which is the problem. Both Abbi Pulling and Jamie Chadwick have talked about how difficult this is."

"If you win it, it's great exposure to get sponsorship for another category that you may have previously struggled to pay for. I know Abbi Pulling has said that she'd probably not be racing currently had she not won F1 Academy," another fan posted.

Larsen, who joined the Ferrari Driver Academy in August 2025 and is backed by the Ferrari Formula 1 team in F1 Academy, currently sits fourth in the drivers' standings with 50 points. Alisha Palmowski leads with 136 points, while Emma Felbermayr and Nina Gademan follow in second and third with 88 and 71 points, respectively.

F1 Academy continues with its fifth round in Austin from 22-25 October as part of the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix weekend.

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