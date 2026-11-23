F1 Academy Las Vegas

Kim Kardashian praises F1 Academy drivers after Las Vegas visit

The reality TV star spent time with the all-female series at its Las Vegas season finale

Lydia Mee

Published: Nov 23, 2026, 1:02 PM

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Kim Kardashian on the grid.

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images





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Reality television star and Lewis Hamilton's partner Kim Kardashian has praised the drivers of F1 Academy as "fearless, focused and so inspiring", after visiting the all-female series at its season finale in Las Vegas.

F1 Academy wrapped up its 2026 campaign during the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend, with Alisha Palmowski already F1 Academy champion Alisha Palmowski confirms 2027 contract and joins Red Bull Junior Team before the final round.

Kardashian shared six photos from her visit on X, writing: "I got to spend some time with the drivers of F1 Academy - these women are fearless, focused and so inspiring."

"Thank you Susie Wolff for having me and I can't wait to see the next generation of female racers take over!"

Wolff, the managing director of F1 Academy, responded on Instagram, thanking both Kardashian and seven-time F1 champion Hamilton for backing the series.

"There's something powerful about seeing women who have broken barriers champion those determined to do the same," Wolff wrote.

"Thank you Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian for supporting F1 Academy."

Fans were quick to praise Kardashian for her support of the championship. "Thank you Kim for supporting the girls like Lewis always does!" one wrote on X, while another added: "Thank you for supporting the girls."

After winning the 2026 F1 Academy championship in Austin last month, Palmowski confirmed in the run-up to the Las Vegas season finale that she had secured a fully funded 2027 seat in the Formula Regional European Championship with Rodin Motorsport. She will also join the Red Bull Junior Team from 2027.

“I’m so excited to continue my journey with the support of Red Bull and F1 Academy behind me. Winning the F1 Academy title in Austin, with my family there and so many people cheering me on, was surreal, and it’s a weekend I’ll never forget," the Briton explained.

“I’ve developed so much as a driver and as a person over the last two seasons, and the support I’ve received from Campos Racing, Red Bull and F1 Academy has been incredible. It’s taken a lot of hard work to get here, and I know there’s still a lot more to do but having that belief and support behind me makes the journey clearer.

“Next season brings a new series, a new team and a fresh opportunity to test myself. Moving up the single-seater ladder has always been the goal, and I’m incredibly grateful to have the opportunity to race in Formula Regional with Rodin Motorsport. I can’t wait to get going."

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