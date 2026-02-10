Mercedes announces 2026 F1 Academy driver to replace Doriane Pin

The Mercedes Formula 1 team will back Payton Westcott in the 2026 F1 Academy championship.

Westcott secured the seat with the Brackley outfit after taking part in the 2025 Las Vegas round as a wild card entry, where she finished sixth in Race 1. The American driver has experience racing in the United States Pro Kart Series, California Pro Kart Challenge, the Formula Winter Series, Italian F4 Championship, E4 Championship and F4 Saudi Arabian Championship.

"I’m excited to join the Mercedes family for the 2026 F1 ACADEMY season. They are an incredible team and one that is driven by passion, determination, and a constant pursuit of excellence," the 16-year-old said.

"It’s an amazing opportunity to work with such a talented group of people that are committed to developing young talent.

"I’m looking forward to learning new tracks throughout the season and continuing to grow my skill set both on and off the circuit. Every race weekend will be a chance to push my limits, refine my driving, and build consistency. I’m motivated to make the most of this journey and take the next big step in my career."

Gwen Lagrue, Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team driver development advisor, added: "We’re very pleased to welcome Payton Westcott to the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team family for the 2026 F1 ACADEMY season. She steps into big shoes by succeeding Doriane, who set a very high benchmark within our programme. We know Payton is a rookie, and we approach the season with realistic ambitions, but this is a challenge she understands and fully embraces.

"At just 16 years old, Payton has already demonstrated both maturity and strong performance. Her results in the 2025 Italian F4 and Euro 4 championships, as well as her recent performances in the UAE Formula 4 series, underline not only her speed but also her ability to adapt quickly to highly competitive environments.

"The 2026 season will be intense for Payton. Alongside F1 ACADEMY, she will continue racing in Italian F4 to further develop her race craft, technical understanding, and overall experience.

"We believe this dual programme will accelerate her progression and provide a solid foundation for her long-term ambitions in single-seater racing. We look forward to supporting her throughout this important next stage of her journey with us."

2025 F1 Academy champion Doriane Pin, who was also backed by Mercedes in the all-female racing series, will act as a mentor for Westcott after the French driver graduated to a development driver role at Mercedes.

"Payton has the motivation and the mindset to make the most of this opportunity with Mercedes in F1 ACADEMY," Pin said.

"She has shown so far that she is a great up-and-coming talent with lots of room to continue progressing. We're all excited to see how she will do this year.

"Personally, I am also really happy to support Payton throughout the season as she continues to develop in her young racing career. As last year's champion and as development driver for the team, I am looking forward to passing on my knowledge and experience that I learnt to her, being able to support and give her guidance, and being present trackside across the year."