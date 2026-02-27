Mercedes reveals Payton Westcott's 2026 F1 Academy livery
Mercedes has unveiled Payton Westcott’s 2026 F1 Academy livery as the team backs the American teenager for the new season, which starts in Shanghai on 13–15 March
Start action, Nina Gademan, PREMA Racing leads
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Mercedes has revealed Payton Westcott's livery for the upcoming 2026 F1 Academy season.
Following Doriane Pin, backed by the Brackley outfit, winning the 2025 F1 Academy championship, Mercedes will now support American driver Westcott in the all-female racing series.
The livery features a silver and black design to mirror the Formula 1 team's 2026 livery, with the addition of a fluorescent green stripe sweeping down the side from the tip of the nose to the rear of the sidepod. Further green accents can be seen on the front and rear wings.
"I am proud to reveal my car livery for the 2026 F1 Academy season," the 16-year-old driver explained. "For me, seeing it all come together just makes it so much more real — the new season is here! I can’t wait to get on track and race.
"I am sure it is going to be a hit with the fans and I look forward to fighting to put the car at the front of the field."
Team representative Bradley Lord added: "The reveal of Payton's F1 Academy livery is another milestone on the road to the 2026 season.
"We are excited to watch her racing in the colours of the Silver Arrows across the season and know she will represent Mercedes with the same determination, passion, and integrity as the wider team.
"We’re also proud to continue our F1 Academy journey with our long-term partner Snapdragon and to welcome BetterUp, Unity and Microsoft into the project.
"We all share the same goal of developing the next generation of female motorsport talent. It's fantastic to have their support across such an important series; we look forward to enabling Payton's progress and to her achieving the best possible results in the year ahead."
The 2026 F1 Academy season will begin in Shanghai from 13-15 March.
Mercedes reveals Payton Westcott's 2026 F1 Academy livery
