Pin loses F1 Academy win after chequered flag blunder

Mercedes representative Pin had dominated proceedings in Saudi Arabia as the F1 Academy began its second season, winning both races in a controlled manner.

But after she failed to notice the chequered flag at the end of Saturday’s race, Pin continued at full pace on the cool-down lap and crossed the line again, causing officials to show the red flags to get her attention.

Speaking to fellow podium finishers Pulling and Maya Weug before heading to the podium, Pin explained that she had suffered a radio issue, something that was not evident on the broadcast when her race engineer asked: “Doriane, what are you doing? It’s the chequered flag.”

In the moment, Pin responded: “You didn’t tell me!”

For the offence, Pin was handed a drive-through penalty, which was converted to a 20-second sanction, which dropped her to ninth.

Race winner Doriane Pin, PREMA Racing Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Amna Al Qubaisi was also hit with a five-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining a lasting advantage. Al Quabaisi, who races in RB colours, drops to eighth as a result.

Reflecting on her weekend before being penalised, Pin said: “I’m really happy. It’s an amazing weekend next to Formula 1 and Formula 2. It’s amazing that we have the possibility to race here next to them because we can learn a lot from everyone.”

Having had to manage two safety car restarts across the 13-lap distance, she added: “Safety car restarts are always difficult.

“We have to be smart and the first one was not mega, but we did much better on the second one. You have to handle the pressure but focus on what you are doing in the moment and that is the most important thing when you are racing.”

As a result, Pulling leaves Saudi Arabia as the early championship leader, with Ferrari-coloured Weug second and Pin third.

The championship will resume in Miami at the start of May before heading to Barcelona, Zandvoort, Singapore, Qatar and Abu Dhabi.