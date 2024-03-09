All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
F1 Academy Jeddah

Pin loses F1 Academy win after chequered flag blunder

F1 Academy race winner Doriane Pin has been handed a 20-second penalty, promoting second-placed Abbi Pulling to the top step of the podium.

Sam Hall
Sam Hall
Upd:
Podium: Race winner Doriane Pin, PREMA Racing

Podium: Race winner Doriane Pin, PREMA Racing

Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Mercedes representative Pin had dominated proceedings in Saudi Arabia as the F1 Academy began its second season, winning both races in a controlled manner.

But after she failed to notice the chequered flag at the end of Saturday’s race, Pin continued at full pace on the cool-down lap and crossed the line again, causing officials to show the red flags to get her attention.

Speaking to fellow podium finishers Pulling and Maya Weug before heading to the podium, Pin explained that she had suffered a radio issue, something that was not evident on the broadcast when her race engineer asked: “Doriane, what are you doing? It’s the chequered flag.”

In the moment, Pin responded: “You didn’t tell me!”

For the offence, Pin was handed a drive-through penalty, which was converted to a 20-second sanction, which dropped her to ninth.

Race winner Doriane Pin, PREMA Racing

Race winner Doriane Pin, PREMA Racing

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Amna Al Qubaisi was also hit with a five-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining a lasting advantage. Al Quabaisi, who races in RB colours, drops to eighth as a result.

Reflecting on her weekend before being penalised, Pin said: “I’m really happy. It’s an amazing weekend next to Formula 1 and Formula 2. It’s amazing that we have the possibility to race here next to them because we can learn a lot from everyone.”

Having had to manage two safety car restarts across the 13-lap distance, she added: “Safety car restarts are always difficult.

“We have to be smart and the first one was not mega, but we did much better on the second one. You have to handle the pressure but focus on what you are doing in the moment and that is the most important thing when you are racing.”

As a result, Pulling leaves Saudi Arabia as the early championship leader, with Ferrari-coloured Weug second and Pin third.

The championship will resume in Miami at the start of May before heading to Barcelona, Zandvoort, Singapore, Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Ford F1 Academy deal shows support for Red Bull

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Sam Hall
More from
Sam Hall
F2 Saudi Arabia: Fittipaldi dominates for maiden feature race win

F2 Saudi Arabia: Fittipaldi dominates for maiden feature race win

FIA F2
Jeddah
F2 Saudi Arabia: Fittipaldi dominates for maiden feature race win F2 Saudi Arabia: Fittipaldi dominates for maiden feature race win
F2 Saudi Arabia: Verschoor wins dramatic sprint race

F2 Saudi Arabia: Verschoor wins dramatic sprint race

FIA F2
Jeddah
F2 Saudi Arabia: Verschoor wins dramatic sprint race F2 Saudi Arabia: Verschoor wins dramatic sprint race
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Bahrain
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine? Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?
More from
Doriane Pin
Pin in LMGT3 switch with Iron Dames Lamborghini for 2024 WEC

Pin in LMGT3 switch with Iron Dames Lamborghini for 2024 WEC

WEC
Pin in LMGT3 switch with Iron Dames Lamborghini for 2024 WEC Pin in LMGT3 switch with Iron Dames Lamborghini for 2024 WEC
Prema names Correa, Pin for WEC as it adds second LMP2 car

Prema names Correa, Pin for WEC as it adds second LMP2 car

WEC
Prema names Correa, Pin for WEC as it adds second LMP2 car Prema names Correa, Pin for WEC as it adds second LMP2 car
Ferrari | Trofeo Pirelli EU-APAC, Imola: Pin wins action-packed race

Ferrari | Trofeo Pirelli EU-APAC, Imola: Pin wins action-packed race

Ferrari Challenge
World Finals
Ferrari | Trofeo Pirelli EU-APAC, Imola: Pin wins action-packed race Ferrari | Trofeo Pirelli EU-APAC, Imola: Pin wins action-packed race

Latest news

RB F1 team wants FIA talks on Magnussen's "unsportsmanlike" driving

RB F1 team wants FIA talks on Magnussen's "unsportsmanlike" driving

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
RB F1 team wants FIA talks on Magnussen's "unsportsmanlike" driving RB F1 team wants FIA talks on Magnussen's "unsportsmanlike" driving
2024 Aprilia MotoGP bike like an F1 car in Qatar corners - Espargaro

2024 Aprilia MotoGP bike like an F1 car in Qatar corners - Espargaro

MGP MotoGP
Qatar GP
2024 Aprilia MotoGP bike like an F1 car in Qatar corners - Espargaro 2024 Aprilia MotoGP bike like an F1 car in Qatar corners - Espargaro
Pourchaire “worried” for Super Formula prospects after nightmare debut

Pourchaire “worried” for Super Formula prospects after nightmare debut

SF Super Formula
Suzuka
Pourchaire “worried” for Super Formula prospects after nightmare debut Pourchaire “worried” for Super Formula prospects after nightmare debut
10 things we learned at the 2024 Saudi Arabian GP

10 things we learned at the 2024 Saudi Arabian GP

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
10 things we learned at the 2024 Saudi Arabian GP 10 things we learned at the 2024 Saudi Arabian GP

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia