All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia
F1 Academy Singapore

Red Bull and Ford sign American Chloe Chambers for 2025 F1 Academy

Chambers, running with Ford in the 2024 Mustang Challenge, will switch from Haas to Red Bull, sporting Ford colours in 2025.

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Upd:
Chloe Chambers

Chloe Chambers

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull has signed US driver Chloe Chambers to its F1 Academy programme for the 2025 season, with support with Ford, its future F1 power unit partner.

Former USA F4 and W Series racer Chambers will drive the Red Bull and Ford branded car in F1 Academy's third season, replacing Emely de Heus and giving the American car manufacturer a homegrown driver in F1's all-female feeder series.

"Continuing our partnership with Ford as a title sponsor of the Red Bull Academy Programme is hugely exciting and further cements their commitment to female participation in motorsports," said Red Bull F1 chief Christian Horner. "Everyone at the team is looking forward to welcoming Chloe to the Red Bull family, where she is a key part of our line-up for the 2025 F1 Academy season. Welcoming an American driver that has previously been linked to Ford marks an exciting progression in our partnership with Ford Performance.”

Chinese-born Chambers, who grew up in New York, currently competes in F1 Academy for Campos Racing in the Haas F1 colours. The 20-year-old took her maiden win on the Spanish Grand Prix support bill, holding fourth in the championship with four rounds left to run.

To underline her affiliation with Ford, Chambers will also take part in this weekend's final round of the IMSA Mustang Challenge 2024, a support event at the Indianapolis 8 Hours sportscar race.

"As an American driver, it is an honour to team up with an iconic American automotive company like Ford," Chambers said. "It is a privilege to be partnering with the Red Bull Ford Academy Programme to continue improving female representation in the sport, and I am grateful for the support to achieve my own career goals in motorsport. I am excited to take part in the Ford Mustang Challenge this week and to have more opportunities to race outside of my role in F1 Academy.”

Chloe Chambers, Campos Racing, 1st position, lifts the winners trophy

Chloe Chambers, Campos Racing, 1st position, lifts the winners trophy

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Mark Rushbrook, Global Director of Ford Performance Motorsport, added: “It’s so great to welcome Chloe to the Ford family as she joins the Red Bull Ford Academy Programme. Chloe is not only a real racing talent but also has the ability to race in different series and to see her lining up in the Mustang Challenge in our Dark Horse R is really cool. To have an American driver representing an iconic American brand is the perfect scenario for us and we are excited for all that 2025 will hold.”

Ford will re-enter F1 in 2026 as an engine partner of Red Bull, supporting the Milton Keynes-based team with various aspects of its hybrid power units developed in-house at the Red Bull Powertrains division in the UK.

Red Bull is supporting three drivers in the 2024 F1 Academy series, all run by Dutch team MP Motorsport, with De Heus' Ford-branded car joined by a Red Bull-liveried car for Emirati Hamda Al Qubaisi and an RB-backed car for her sister Amna Al-Qubaisi.

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Is the F1 superlicence a help or a hindrance for women racing drivers?

Top Comments

Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
F1 abandons Abu Dhabi rookie sprint race idea for 2024

F1 abandons Abu Dhabi rookie sprint race idea for 2024

Formula 1
Singapore GP
F1 abandons Abu Dhabi rookie sprint race idea for 2024
Austin F1 ticket sales "took off" since Verstappen stopped winning

Austin F1 ticket sales "took off" since Verstappen stopped winning

Formula 1
United States GP
Austin F1 ticket sales "took off" since Verstappen stopped winning
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp
Red Bull Racing
More from
Red Bull Racing
What happened the last time Verstappen did community service

What happened the last time Verstappen did community service

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
What happened the last time Verstappen did community service
Marko wanted Ricciardo out after Spanish GP, reveals Horner

Marko wanted Ricciardo out after Spanish GP, reveals Horner

Formula 1
Marko wanted Ricciardo out after Spanish GP, reveals Horner
Jos Verstappen on key Red Bull members leaving: 'This is what I warned about'

Jos Verstappen on key Red Bull members leaving: 'This is what I warned about'

Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jos Verstappen on key Red Bull members leaving: 'This is what I warned about'

Latest news

Why even F1’s cleverest minds get lost in explaining rollercoaster season

Why even F1’s cleverest minds get lost in explaining rollercoaster season

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
Why even F1’s cleverest minds get lost in explaining rollercoaster season
Marquez: "Game over" in MotoGP title challenge

Marquez: "Game over" in MotoGP title challenge

MGP MotoGP
Japanese GP
Marquez: "Game over" in MotoGP title challenge
Vinales on Aprilia MotoGP struggles: “It’s a mechanical issue, not a rider issue.”

Vinales on Aprilia MotoGP struggles: “It’s a mechanical issue, not a rider issue.”

MGP MotoGP
Japanese GP
Vinales on Aprilia MotoGP struggles: “It’s a mechanical issue, not a rider issue.”
The critical element Haas needed for Hulkenberg to crack an old F1 weakness

The critical element Haas needed for Hulkenberg to crack an old F1 weakness

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
The critical element Haas needed for Hulkenberg to crack an old F1 weakness

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia