Red Bull and Ford sign American Chloe Chambers for 2025 F1 Academy

Red Bull has signed US driver Chloe Chambers to its F1 Academy programme for the 2025 season, with support with Ford, its future F1 power unit partner.

Former USA F4 and W Series racer Chambers will drive the Red Bull and Ford branded car in F1 Academy's third season, replacing Emely de Heus and giving the American car manufacturer a homegrown driver in F1's all-female feeder series.

"Continuing our partnership with Ford as a title sponsor of the Red Bull Academy Programme is hugely exciting and further cements their commitment to female participation in motorsports," said Red Bull F1 chief Christian Horner. "Everyone at the team is looking forward to welcoming Chloe to the Red Bull family, where she is a key part of our line-up for the 2025 F1 Academy season. Welcoming an American driver that has previously been linked to Ford marks an exciting progression in our partnership with Ford Performance.”

Chinese-born Chambers, who grew up in New York, currently competes in F1 Academy for Campos Racing in the Haas F1 colours. The 20-year-old took her maiden win on the Spanish Grand Prix support bill, holding fourth in the championship with four rounds left to run.

To underline her affiliation with Ford, Chambers will also take part in this weekend's final round of the IMSA Mustang Challenge 2024, a support event at the Indianapolis 8 Hours sportscar race.

"As an American driver, it is an honour to team up with an iconic American automotive company like Ford," Chambers said. "It is a privilege to be partnering with the Red Bull Ford Academy Programme to continue improving female representation in the sport, and I am grateful for the support to achieve my own career goals in motorsport. I am excited to take part in the Ford Mustang Challenge this week and to have more opportunities to race outside of my role in F1 Academy.”

Chloe Chambers, Campos Racing, 1st position, lifts the winners trophy Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Mark Rushbrook, Global Director of Ford Performance Motorsport, added: “It’s so great to welcome Chloe to the Ford family as she joins the Red Bull Ford Academy Programme. Chloe is not only a real racing talent but also has the ability to race in different series and to see her lining up in the Mustang Challenge in our Dark Horse R is really cool. To have an American driver representing an iconic American brand is the perfect scenario for us and we are excited for all that 2025 will hold.”

Ford will re-enter F1 in 2026 as an engine partner of Red Bull, supporting the Milton Keynes-based team with various aspects of its hybrid power units developed in-house at the Red Bull Powertrains division in the UK.

Red Bull is supporting three drivers in the 2024 F1 Academy series, all run by Dutch team MP Motorsport, with De Heus' Ford-branded car joined by a Red Bull-liveried car for Emirati Hamda Al Qubaisi and an RB-backed car for her sister Amna Al-Qubaisi.