Ocon has stopped at the pit exit, and I think the car might have decided to give up on life there...no, it's moving! It's alive!

Bortoleto's going for a soft-tyre lap now, armed with Audi's updates for this round. Note the squarer nose-tip, which sniffs around Colapinto's Alpine for a tow...and he gets eighth.

Chequered flag then appears to end a scruffy FP1.