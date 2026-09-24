Binotto closes off Audi driver chat: "Our drivers were contracted"

Mattia Binotto essentially confirmed what we already knew: Hulkenberg and Bortoleto will stay at Audi as both have contracts for next year.

"I think our situation isn't simpler. We have no discussion what's the proper plan for the next season. Our drivers were contracted, so we knew that it would have been no change," Binotto said in the team principals' press conference earlier.

"But on top of that, I think we are happy on the speed of them. So we never announced really what would have been next year because there was no necessity. So we have a lineup which is confirmed and on which we are happy with."