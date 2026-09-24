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Azerbaijan GP

2026 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP

Azerbaijan
Sep 23, 2026 to Sep 26, 2026
Baku City Circuit, AZ

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Follow FP2 in Baku with live timing

Live Standings

Summary

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Binotto closes off Audi driver chat: "Our drivers were contracted"

Mattia Binotto essentially confirmed what we already knew: Hulkenberg and Bortoleto will stay at Audi as both have contracts for next year.

"I think our situation isn't simpler. We have no discussion what's the proper plan for the next season. Our drivers were contracted, so we knew that it would have been no change," Binotto said in the team principals' press conference earlier.

"But on top of that, I think we are happy on the speed of them. So we never announced really what would have been next year because there was no necessity. So we have a lineup which is confirmed and on which we are happy with."

Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi, Nico Hulkenberg, Audi

Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi, Nico Hulkenberg, Audi

Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

 

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FP1 recap

Formula 1

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Russell fastest in first practice as Antonelli's Mercedes breaks down

Championship leader Kimi Antonelli has lost valuable track time at Formula 1's Azerbaijan Grand Prix as Mercedes team-mate George Russell topped opening practice

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Russell fastest in first practice as Antonelli's Mercedes breaks down

FP2 coming up shortly!

And we're back - that felt like a very quick turnaround between sessions! FP2 starts in 30 minutes' time, and it'll be time to get a read of where everyone stands on qualifying and race pace...as long as nobody hurls their cars into the wall, of course!

Famous last words...

Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

By: Jake Boxall-Legge

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