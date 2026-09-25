Antonelli and Russell have set their first times of the day, initially third and fourth, behind the Ferrari pair. The Italian reports "first gust of the day" as he gets a bit of a slide through Turn 16. Pete Bonnington tells him it's a 50kph tailwind.

Verstappen gets a monster slipstream to get a 1m45.329s to go quickest. But Hamilton then moves ahead, with a 1m45.093s.

Piastri eats a tow from Hadjar to get up to fourth.