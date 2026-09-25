2026 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP
F1 Azerbaijan GP: Follow FP3 in Baku with live timing
Follow along for updates from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix's Saturday practice session
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Summary
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Antonelli and Russell have set their first times of the day, initially third and fourth, behind the Ferrari pair. The Italian reports "first gust of the day" as he gets a bit of a slide through Turn 16. Pete Bonnington tells him it's a 50kph tailwind.
Verstappen gets a monster slipstream to get a 1m45.329s to go quickest. But Hamilton then moves ahead, with a 1m45.093s.
Piastri eats a tow from Hadjar to get up to fourth.
Leclerc backed out of a lap and has gone again, while Hamilton posts a 1m46.168s to go quickest.
However, Leclerc's second effort is a 1m45.564s, which takes him to the top this time.
Lawson moved up to third briefly, before Verstappen moved ahead...but Hulkenberg then drops ahead of last weekend's Red Bull duo.
Gasly brings the marker down to a 1m47.714s, with Lawson moving up to second on a set of softs - which he's already locked up on.
Albon, Hulkenberg, and Bearman form the rest of the top five, but the big-hitters are now starting to flood the track.
Norris needs to pit for a change, as McLaren is still not happy with something.
We're down to a 1m48.295s thanks to Gasly. A VSC pops out with a "track surface slippery" warning, but it's very quickly cleared.
The Williams pair hits the track, as do the two grid-penalty-encumbered Aston Martins.
Gasly opens the session with a 1m50.582s, which is not particularly quick but the circuit is somewhat "green" at the moment. Colapinto does a time in the 1m51s.
Everyone else was content to let the Alpine pair continue to road-sweep, but we've now got Bottas, Lindblad, Bearman, and Lawson on the road.
Pierre Gasly breaks the deadlock, and there's a lot of leaves to clear as the wind has rather covered the circuit in a layer of dust, debris, etc.
Colapinto joins him to help sweep the circuit.
FP3 open for business!
...but we don't have any takers at the moment. All quiet so far.
They call Baku "The City of Winds" - and it seems like the wind has picked up a bit more today, so that's another element to consider.
It was relatively serene yesterday, so a few gusts might change the drivers' references...
What did we learn from Thursday?
It was a pretty inconclusive day, aside from George Russell's good turn of pace on the opening day of running.
Regardless, we've crunched the numbers to see who's looking good and who's struggling...
What we learned from Thursday practice at the 2026 F1 Azerbaijan GP
A difficult-to-read pair of practice sessions in Baku weren't without incident, as Mercedes set the early pace in FP1 and FP2. Here's how things are shaping up so far...
FP3 coming up!
Good morning, and welcome to our live coverage of FP3 at the Baku Street Circuit!
It's the final opportunity for the teams to tie up any loose ends with set-up and try some qualifying prep - all without a last minute shunt.
But we know how Baku can be...
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari,Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing
Photo by: Liam Fabre