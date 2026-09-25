So, who can escape the drop? Sainz fires up to eighth, that's a good lap, while Bearman and Ocon both get into the top 11. Albon then gets into eighth.

Stroll has stopped somewhere on track

Hulkenberg only goes 18th and he's out. Perez can't improve, he's out. Bottas improves with a tow off Lawson, but he's out too.