Five laps to go. Verstappen seemed to touch the wall on the entry to Turn 16, and asks 'GP' to check his tyres. All fine, it seems, but he's further back this time out of the final proper corner.

Antonelli's finding a little bit of pace over Leclerc, but not enough to get close to the Ferrari driver.

Bortoleto will be looked at for a potential yellow flag infringement.