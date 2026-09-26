2026 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP
F1 Azerbaijan GP: Follow the race in Baku
Lap-by-lap updates of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the Baku Street Circuit
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Summary
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Five laps to go. Verstappen seemed to touch the wall on the entry to Turn 16, and asks 'GP' to check his tyres. All fine, it seems, but he's further back this time out of the final proper corner.
Antonelli's finding a little bit of pace over Leclerc, but not enough to get close to the Ferrari driver.
Bortoleto will be looked at for a potential yellow flag infringement.
Verstappen gets very close this time into Turn 1, closing it down to just 0.4s, but Russell holds on. The race leader finds enough margin to evade overtake on this occasion.
Hadjar is now 1.4s clear of Leclerc, and needs to keep pressing on. Antonelli's progress towards Leclerc is being hurt by floor damage.
Ocon has a train of Bearman, Lindblad, and Hulkenberg behind him.
...but Russell just about has enough by the end of the lap, the Mercedes' potency in a straightline is helping. Russell suggests "strat mode 7".
Verstappen might have an investigation coming his way for failing to follow race directors' instructions.
Russell preserves his lead, and just needs to keep extending that gap through the middle sector. But Verstappen is a little closer this time around through Turn 15 and 16, and might get the overtake mode...
Hadjar's got to try and keep Leclerc at bay, and potentially Antonelli as the Mercedes is looking rapid.
Perez is clinging onto Lawson - three more retirements and the Cadillac could get something here...
Antonelli hits overtake and tries to clear Hamilton, but the Ferrari just about stays ahead into Turn 1.
Russell seems to have enough gap over Verstappen again to evade an overtake push.
Antonelli then gets ahead of Hamilton at the end of the lap, with an easy pass down the straight.
Russell has just enough straight-line speed to keep Verstappen at bay this time around, but he needs to find a bigger gap in the middle sector. And this time, he seems to find it...
Piastri's off has pushed the Haas pair into seventh and eighth, with Lindblad and Hulkenberg into the top 10.
Lindblad is being looked at for that Lawson contact earlier.
Now, Verstappen has the overtake mode on Russell, but the Mercedes hangs on for this lap.
Piastri then has an almighty lock-up, and that's third for Hadjar! Piastri drops all the way to 14th place, as he just left it too late to hit the pedal.
"Offset forward for middle sector," Hadjar is told. "Okay, leave me alone now, thank you!"
Russell's going to have to pick his moment again, goes for it, and keeps his nose clear of Verstappen. Piastri defends from Hadjar into Turn 1.
Antonelli is on Hamilton's tail now, but sits tight for now. Perez moves past Lawson for 13th.
"I cannot believe it, so many points gone..." Gasly says, as he watched Colapinto careen into him.
Meanwhile, we're going to get back up and running here at the end of this lap.
Russell from Verstappen, Piastri from Hadjar, Leclerc from Hamilton, Ocon, Bearman, Lindblad, Hulkenberg, Sainz, Bortoleto, Perez, Lawson, and Bottas are your remaining drivers. In that order.
Antonelli, meanwhile, got tagged by Colapinto too - but the Mercedes seems to have got away without damage.
Colapinto peels into the pits and will call it a day.
Norris is in the wall there. Colapinto just locked up, went into Gasly, and Gasly then clouted Norris.
The Racing Bulls pair then came together, Lindblad hitting Lawson as he couldn't stop in time. "Love getting taken out by my team-mate. Pretty sick," Lawson says, with more than a hint of sarcasm.
Ocon then put a move on Bearman to grab eighth.
Here we go! Russell pulls the trigger, and Verstappen immediately puts a move on Piastri! The Alpines make contact with Norris!
Antonelli thus moves up to seventh, Ocon and Bearman are up to the points, as is Lindblad!
The safety car returns.
The safety car will come in at the end of this lap. All hands to the pump on tyre warm-up - and Russell's got to bolt as late as he can.
Piastri will have his hands full of Verstappen at this stage, as the Red Bull now has the soft compound.
Hadjar is told that Red Bull sees some gearbox vibrations, but the theory is it could simply be the car running slowly. He says that he feels it in Turn 2.
The lapped cars (Bottas) have been told to pass, so we should be going reasonably soon.
Tyre check after stops
Softs: Russell, Verstappen, Gasly, Antonelli, Norris, Colapinto, Lindblad, Hulkenberg, Bortoleto, Perez, Sainz, Bottas
Mediums: Piastri, Hadjar, Leclerc, Hamilton, Bearman, Lawson, Ocon.
"If Max can't get the win, I'm going to need his help with Piastri," Hadjar says. So that's very much "back him up if you can".
The safety car has picked up Russell now, as Albon's car has been fished out of the barrier.
We might not need to red flag this, depending on how quickly the Tecpro barrier can be sorted - but if it is, the medium runners will want to switch back to softs.
Replay of Albon, just locks up at Turn 5 and carries too much speed through.
Lawson has come in too, so he's back into 12th.
Russell and Piastri are also going to stop. Both Red Bulls come in, although I might have left one out just in case it gets red flagged...
Leclerc and Hamilton also stop.
We have a safety car now. Gasly and Antonelli pit. Softs for both, and Norris is following suit. Bearman, Ocon, and Lindblad come in too, as does Bortoleto.
Lawson and Hulkenberg stay out.
Norris has a big lock-up at Turn 1, and he's lost places to Gasly and Antonelli. A costly moment there. He'll pit shortly.
Russell is 11.1s up the road now from Piastri, having a perfect afternoon...
...and Albon's in the wall! That's going to change everything.
Bortoleto gets a move done on Hulkenberg, who rather left his team-mate through. Meanwhile, Ocon and Albon swapped places briefly, but Albon is back into 13th.
Norris' gap over Gasly, just north of 2.5s, has been pretty static over the past few laps. Medium tyre runners are continuing to find it tough.
Hadjar tries to put a move on Verstappen again, but the Dutchman defends once more. They are losing a lot of time to Piastri now.
Gianpiero Lambiase has to take a stern tone with Verstappen, who's complaining about his tyres and presumably about the idea of potentially letting Hadjar through.
Russell did have a light scrape at Turn 15, but it was the tiniest bit. He's 10s clear of Piastri.
Ocon's on Albon's tail now, as the Williams has dropped out of Lawson's overtake range.
"I've got no front mate, I can't turn the car," Hamilton says.
"I nibbled the wall on the right hand side," Russell says. "It doesn't feel quite right," he adds, although the pressure are apparently okay.
He might want a stop soonish, just in case...
That's the closest Verstappen's been in a while, 0.4s behind at the close of Turn 3, but Piastri should stretch this out again.
Hadjar is told that he's on the best race tyre (ie. the soft), while Piastri's told that he can run deeper in the race. In short, anyone on the medium is not on the ideal compound...although Russell is making up for that.
Russell's lead over Piastri is 9.3s, as the McLaren continues to be the stopper in the Red Bull bottle...or can. Other beverages are available.
Antonelli clears Colapinto to take ninth, with Gasly 6.8s up the road.
Hadjar's getting a bit frustrated now - how do you ask Verstappen to move out of the way?
Antonelli is now within a second of Colapinto, and aiming to double his current points reward from this race.
"I have pace, just in case," Hadjar says. He's still within overtake reach of his team-mate.
Sainz is our first pitter of the day. After qualifying ninth, his grid penalty has cost him here. He comes out on the softs. Alonso also stops - but this looks more terminal.
Hadjar has a look at Verstappen, but the Dutchman defends to deny his team-mate the chance to pass. This'll help Piastri, as Hadjar tells his engineer to pass on a message to get Verstappen going quicker.
"Is he struggling now, or what?" the Frenchman adds.
Russell is 7.6s clear of Piastri, who is continuing to absorb the pressure from Verstappen. The Dutchman is losing too much time behind the McLaren in the middle sector.
The field has spaced out now - even Hadjar doesn't have overtake mode on Verstappen now. All of this music to Russell's ears.
Hamilton dispatches Norris into Turn 1, coming up for air with sixth place.
Antonelli also puts a move on Bearman, and that's 10th place. Colapinto is next up, 5.1s ahead.
Norris makes a mistake at Turn 6, which offers a glimmer to Hamilton, but the McLaren stays ahead through Turn 7.
"If you had free air, how much faster would you go?" Hadjar is asked. "Two or three tenths, but I'm happy to stay here or we'll just lose time," he responds.
Russell reports a gusty lap, while Piastri continues to evade the storm as Verstappen is being kept at bay.
Hamilton's caught up to Norris again, as the McLaren has dropped off Leclerc slightly.
Antonelli is now within a second of Bearman.
Another lap, another Piastri defence. Verstappen questions if Hadjar is running in a different mode - he's told that his team-mate simply is using overtake.
Antonelli is now past Lawson, so 3.5s behind 10th-placed Bearman.
Piastri continues to deny Verstappen the overtake mode, ideal as the Red Bull deployment and tow is closing the gap down significantly, but the McLaren is just finding time through 'the castle bit'.
Russell is about 7s in the lead now.
Antonelli threads a move on Albon for 12th - Lawson's next up.
Piastri's doing a really good job here in this middle sector, frustrating Verstappen's progress.
Antonelli has Lawson and Albon battling in front of him, so he's keeping an eye on the pair and looking to buy into any mistakes.
Albon briefly got past at Turn 1, but then Lawson repassed him at the exit.
Piastri is continuing to find enough performance through the middle sector, which is just buying him enough gap over Verstappen for the straight.
...but decides discretion is the better part of valour, and holds position.
Antonelli gets up to 13th, passing Ocon into Turn 1.
"I'm not sure these mediums are very good," Verstappen reports, as the soft-shod Piastri and Hadjar around him are matching him for pace.
The rest of the top 10 is spacing out; Leclerc is 2.6s behind Hadjar, Norris 1.3s behind the Ferrari, and 1.4s clear of Hamilton. Gasly, Colapinto, and Bearman are also doing their own thing.