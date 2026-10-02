F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia: Follow FP1 at Sepang with live timing

That's it for FP1. Max Verstappen closes out the session fastest of all with that earlier lap of 1m37.520s. George Russell P2 and 0.383s off.

Towards the end of the session, Russell had a conversation with race engineer Marcus Dudley in which they discussed whether Mercedes were "the outliers" in terms of tyre degradation.

Arvid Lindblad didn't get a clear lap to improve on those new softs. In other news, Colapinto didn't go out on new softs after all; looks like someone in the pits had a case of sausage fingers and pressed the wrong button on their tablet. The data screen has since updated to show Franco did his last stint on scrubbed softs.