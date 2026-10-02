F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia: Follow FP2 at Sepang with live timing

So, a trio of drivers running on new softs has set a new trio of top times. Leclerc fastest of all on 1m37.528s, Isack Hadjar just 0.099s off, then Norris 0.137s behind the new Ferrari benchmark.

Hamilton's best on this run was 1m37.833s which puts him P5 for now. The other soft runners are now on tyres that have already done at least one push lap so we expect the timing order to remain static for now.