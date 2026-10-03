Leclerc now crosses the line P2, 0.253s off Verstappen's pace, but he went very wide at the final corner. Let's see what Hamilton can do... yes, he's cleaner through that hairpin and goes P2 with a 1m36.595s, 0.118s off Verstappen. Good work by the Ferrari drivers on the C3 there.

Hadjar P5 after the first runs because Piastri has just popped in a 1m36.852 to go P4.