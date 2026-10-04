In the unlikely event of a dry race, Pirelli's prognostication is that a two-stop race is fastest - medium-hard-hard for those who have two sets of C2s available (that is everyone except Leclerc and Verstappen). Pitstop windows would be laps 12-18 and 32-38.

Soft-hard-hard is also possible, with a slightly earlier initial pitstop window.

Three-stop soft-hard-hard-medium is also possible.

But if the rain continues then this becomes irrelevant since there is no requirement to use two different dry-weather tyres.

The track's abrasive nature will really play a role in the life of any wet-weather tyres deployed. Back in 2009, when the race had to be stopped early, it had actually been raining for 10 laps before the red flag but those who pitted at the outset for rain tyres found it wasn't raining hard enough for those tyres to survive.

Obviously those were different times - and a different tyre supplier - but we note that Lando Norris, who has gone to the grid on intermediates, has reported "These tyres are destroyed already" because not all of the track is wet enough.