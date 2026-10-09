2026 Formula 1 Singapore GP
F1 Singapore GP: Follow practice at Marina Bay circuit with live timing
Keep in touch with F1's only practice session of the weekend as the Singapore Grand Prix embraces a sprint event
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Hamilton pushing again, with a personal best through sector one. And he's backed off! There's a yellow flag at Turn 16 for Antonelli, who has overshot the corner.
Norris was purple in the middle sector, let's see how he wraps up this lap - personal best through the final sector. That's a 1m32.547s, 0.273s off Russell.
Norris set a 1m34.305s on hards earlier. Let's see what he can do on the softs.
It's building nicely after a slow start: some yellow, mini-sectors, then green, then purple...
Meanwhile Russell finds another chunk of time, half a second over Hamilton in fact.
Piastri goes purple through the final sector on his second flying lap, and it's good for just 0.017s off Hamilton.
Neither of the two Red Bulls have touched the soft so far; they're lapping on mediums.
The top four times are all set on soft tyres. Norris now heads out on that compound.
Leclerc's 'take two' push lap is 1m32.971s. That's a tenth off Russell. Hamilton then goes top with a 1m32.821s.
Yes, we know 'slow-moving Aston Martin' is a tautological phrase. Sue us.
Piastri goes around 0.034s off Russell's time; Leclerc has aborted his first push lap, having been baulked by what looked like a slow-moving Aston Martin.
Russell strikes first on the softs: 1m32.864s, that's 0.966s quicker than Piastri's hard-compound time. Antonelli, meanwhile, has just gone out on mediums.
Here we go. Leclerc, Russell and Piastri out on softs.
Alonso, Lawson, Ocon, Lindblad, Bearman, Sainz, Albon and Stroll on mediums.
On the Cilla Black tip, we wonder if any F1 driver has ever bought a house adjoining a golf course, become enraged at balls occasionally being shanked into their back garden, and threatened legal action unless the club changes the layout of its fairway?
Audi have an alternative colour scheme this weekend, a different shade of grey. Nico Hulkenberg has been left a similar colour after his car conked out on the main straight; he's now been pushed back into the garage.
Cilla, famously, not a particularly nice individual. She disappeared from television in her later years, apparently because the head of ITV bore a grudge from the start of their career, when they were a 'runner' on one of Cilla's shows and were subjected to a furious dressing-down over some smoked salmon sandwiches they'd fetched. 'Our Cilla', a true woman of the people, preferred tinned salmon.
We are now reminded of the F1 driver who reportedly kicked off at their team's chef over the thickness of the shaved parmesan on their caesar salad.
We're approaching that point in the session where we would traditionally see drivers attempting qualifying simulations on softer rubber. If so then, to paraphrase the late Cilla Black, we're going to see a lorra lorra lock-ups.
Bearman pits after putting 17 laps on those C3s.
Stroll has another lock-up at Turn 1, and ends up so discombobulated he nearly smites the barrier at Turn 3. He complains on the radio about his brakes.
Norris has had another lock-up and briefly taken to an escape road.
Leclerc now splits the Mercedes with a 1m33.864s.
We understand Verstappen has radio issues, which is one of the reasons for him presently remaining in the garage.
Looks like Bearman and Ocon have been doing race sims from the off - Bearman is still out, and has now done 15 consecutive laps, while Ocon is in the pits after an 11-lap stint.
Norris and Verstappen have only completed 7 laps each so far, less than half the number notched up today's busiest driver so far, Alex Albon (15).
And, indeed, Antonelli goes top, 0.056s quicker than Russell. Hadjar's lap gets away from him in sector three and he posts a 1m34.131, not as quick as his previous best.
Hadjar does a personal best through sector two, but it's not quite as good as the one Antonelli has just done.
Hadjar has opened a lap and is purple in sector one, so we should be on for something here...
Russell pits after that push lap.
Russell goes quickest with a 1m33.886s lap in the old-spec Mercedes; Antonelli opens a lap but outbrakes himself into Turn 1 and aborts.
Leclerc, Hadjar and Antonelli now surpass Norris. Leclerc by 0.398s!
That Norris time was 0.565s ahead of Verstappen, who in turn had found a chunk of time over his previous quickest lap. We can expect these laptimes to shrink further as the track evolves. That will make sprint qualifying tasty...
What a difference a year makes. In 2025, Fernando Alonso topped FP1 here in his Aston Martin, circulating in 1m31.116s
Neither of those things looking likely to happen in this practice session. We're still over three seconds away from that as Lando Norris sets a new best of 1m34.367s.
Bottas has also been circulating on mediums, we observe.
In other news, Oscar Piastri has anointed Red Bull as the new frontrunner. What think you?
Isack Hadjar complaining vociferously on the radio. He says the car is bottoming out badly, particularly under braking. "It's a disaster," he says.
As you might expect, the times are tumbling: Antonelli went round in 1m37s, then Verstappen slices two seconds off that.
Lots of lock-ups already - two for Norris, and a solo effort for Stroll at Turn 1. This shows the tension at play today - with just one practice session before sprint qualifying, there's no option for the drivers to dial themselves in gradually, as they normally would at a street race.
Norris out with a smattering of low-viz paint on his rear wing, we observe.
Everyone out on the C3 hards except Sergio Perez, who is on the C4 mediums.
Russell out in the previous-spec W17, distinguished by its more heavily undercut sidepods and a front wing with two main planes.
AND WE'RE OFF
The track is green - in more ways than one. Still daylight out there, although there's a haze in the air from forest fires in the region.
In other news, we've had a Vowles movement: Williams boss has requested a review of the budget cap rules.
Most people give them four or five stars. Of course, we recommend ignoring the incredibly uncritical and hyper-critical reviews, because they're usually fake or written by lunatics.
Or, as in the case of several of this writer's books, moaning about the item arriving damaged, which hardly makes the review a comment on the book itself. Rant over...
By: Stuart Codling