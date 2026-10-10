2026 Formula 1 Singapore GP
F1 Singapore GP: Follow qualifying at Marina Bay circuit with live timing
Keep in touch with qualifying for the F1 Singapore Grand Prix
Live Standings
Summary
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Gasly breaks into the top 10 with a 1m32.602s. That nudges Hulkenberg out. LKawson improves to 1m32.319s.
Colapinto does a1m33.787s but it's not enough - and he pings the barrier at the end of the lap, albeit not hard enough to stop him crossing the line.
Lando Norris does another push lap on the same set of softs and it's not an improvement.
P8 southward is looking a little shaky - Lawson is 1.212s off the frontrunning pace on 1m32.741s. You can see why McLaren sent Piastri out again.
1m31.639s for Verstappen, P2. He's definitely safe.
Verstappen on a quick lap now so Piastri might be about to head south.
Piastri trying to improve on his earlier 1m32.420s, so clearly not thinking he's too safe. 1m32.245s is an improvement and he goes P5 for now.
Hulkenberg improves to 1m32.963s but he's still P10.
Hamilton goes even quicker! 1m31.529s.
Leclerc improves to 1m32.182s.
Gasly's best so far is 1m33.174s, Ocon's is 1m33.323s, Bearman's is 1m33.492s, Sainz's is 1m33.526s, Bortoleto's is 1m33.658s, Colapinto's is 1m33.866s.
Leclerc now 0.668s off his team-mate.
Bortoleto got a tankslapper on as he left the Anderson Bridge there.
Norris now joins Hamilton in the sub-32 club: 1m31.895s, 0.129s off Lewis.
Hulkenberg's 1m33.165s is the threshold for elimination. He's P10 for now.
Gasly, Ocon, Bearman, Colapinto, Bortoleto and Sainz currently in the drop zone.
"Insanely bad shifts," complains Verstappen. At least his gearbox is still working, sort of...
Verstappen slots into P2 with 1m32.165s, 0.399s off Hamilton's benchmark.
Norris and Piastri paired again in P4 and P5 with 1m32.368s and 1,32.420s.
Hamilton goes purple in the final two sectors to be first into the 1m31s bracket - 1m31.66s.
Antonelli now clocks a 1m32.165s.
1m32.323s for George Russell on his first push lap.
Q2 IS GO!
And it's new soft tyres for everyone.
Looked like just one flying lap for Verstappen on his way to P8 in that session.
Hamilton set a 1m32.429s on his final push lap to close the session 0.345s quicker than his team-mate.
Bortleto scrapes through to Q2. Alonso, Albon, Stroll, Perez and Bottas are eliminated in Q1 along with Hadjar.
Albon and Alonso improved on their final runs, but not enough to escape.
Antonelli says "I need to abort the lap. Are we safe?" Channelling Lord Olivier in Marathon Man...
Bortoleto now P16 on 1m34.169s.
A sizzling 1m33.147s for Hulkenberg on scrubbed softs.
Albon currently P16 on 1m34.550s.
A 1m33.617s for George Russell. That's P10 at the moment.
Hamilton and Leclerc rise to the top with a 1m32.680s and 1m32.774s.
And Hadjar is out of the car. He's definitely out in Q1. Ocon, Stroll, Lindblad, Perez and Bottas are the drivers under threat.
The finding on Norris: "The Stewards considered that both drivers had contributed to the incident and that neither driver was wholly or predominantly to blame for the collision. Therefore the Stewards determined to take no further action."
Antonelli does a 1m32.818s but it's immediately deleted for a track-limits infraction, leaving him on his previous 1m33.601s.
Piastri also on a push lap. Both McLarens still on scrubbed softs. We can infer from this that they didn't consider laps in the 1m33s safe enough, giventhe track evolution.
Well, Norris goes for another push lap - 1m32.775s.
"No further action" on Lando Norris, say the stewards.
Hadjar now says he's "lost the gears".
That surely leaves the McLarens safe for Q1. What will be the cut-off time? Currently Bottas, Gasly, Bortoleto, Hulkenberg, Hadjar and Stroll in the drop zone. Neither of the latter has set a representative lap.
By: Stuart Codling